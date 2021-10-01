Have you ever forgotten a password? We all have. Now you don't have to worry about that anymore.

With 1Password you only ever need to memorize one password. All your other passwords and important information are protected by your Master Password, which only you know.

Locked up tight

Your logins and private documents are securely stored in your password vault. This keeps your information locked away from thieves, hackers, and other unsavory types.

At the tip of your fingers

1Password can record your usernames and passwords when you sign in to apps and websites. Our automatic form filler allows you to sign in to your online accounts with a single click, look, or touch.

Keep your secrets safe

Your privacy is our top priority. A combination of policy, innovative thinking, and a deep respect for your right to privacy ensure that your data is always kept safe and secure.

Use 1Password, anywhere

Available for all devices, browsers, and operating systems. 1Password syncs your data seamlessly between devices so you always have your passwords with you.

Check for breaches

Watchtower keeps track of password breaches and other security problems so you can keep your accounts safe. It checks for weak, compromised, or duplicated passwords and lets you know which sites are missing two-factor authentication or using unsecured HTTP.

What's New:

Improvements

Updated our code-signing certificate. {OPW-5070}

New

Adds support for the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID on Apple Silicon Macs.

The Quit Completely menu item is now present in the 1Password menu at all times. {#5395}

Last year, we made it easier to make secure payments online through direct integration with Privacy. Now, we’re doing the same for email. Announcing Masked Email – a 1Password and Fastmail integration. Create new, unique email addresses without ever leaving the sign-up page. Keep your real email address private from the apps or services that you sign up for – using a masked email address can protect you from breaches, and puts control of your inbox back in your hands.

Taking control of your privacy and masking your email address is now as easy as generating a strong password.

1Password and Fastmail – a privacy-focused partnership

At 1Password, we believe your data should be kept private and protected from prying eyes. Our friends at Fastmail wholeheartedly agree that privacy matters, which is why we’re thrilled to integrate their privacy-focused email experience with 1Password.

We’ve teamed up to create Masked Email, making it easier for you to separate your online identities and reclaim some of your online privacy.

Masked Email – protect your identity online

Whether you’re using 1Password on a desktop web browser, or with Safari on iPhone, Masked Email is now the best way to create unique email addresses on the fly.

Add an extra layer of security to all your accounts: Protect yourself from data breaches and spam with a unique email address for each account.

Easily create email addresses on the fly: When you’re asked to enter an email address, 1Password will show you an option to create a new email instead. Now, creating and managing unique email addresses for every login is as easy as generating a strong password.

Take control of your privacy: If you start receiving unwanted emails you can easily identify which services shared, leaked, or sold your email address. And, if you need to, you can simply switch it off from inside 1Password.

You can read more about Masked Email here.

Fixed