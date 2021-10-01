1Password 7.7.819
Create strong, unique passwords. Remember them and restore them, all directly in your web browser.
Have you ever forgotten a password? We all have. Now you don't have to worry about that anymore.
With 1Password you only ever need to memorize one password. All your other passwords and important information are protected by your Master Password, which only you know.
Locked up tight
Your logins and private documents are securely stored in your password vault. This keeps your information locked away from thieves, hackers, and other unsavory types.
At the tip of your fingers
1Password can record your usernames and passwords when you sign in to apps and websites. Our automatic form filler allows you to sign in to your online accounts with a single click, look, or touch.
Keep your secrets safe
Your privacy is our top priority. A combination of policy, innovative thinking, and a deep respect for your right to privacy ensure that your data is always kept safe and secure.
Use 1Password, anywhere
Available for all devices, browsers, and operating systems. 1Password syncs your data seamlessly between devices so you always have your passwords with you.
Check for breaches
Watchtower keeps track of password breaches and other security problems so you can keep your accounts safe. It checks for weak, compromised, or duplicated passwords and lets you know which sites are missing two-factor authentication or using unsecured HTTP.
What's New:
Improvements
- Updated our code-signing certificate. {OPW-5070}
New
- Adds support for the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID on Apple Silicon Macs.
- The Quit Completely menu item is now present in the 1Password menu at all times. {#5395}
- Last year, we made it easier to make secure payments online through direct integration with Privacy. Now, we’re doing the same for email. Announcing Masked Email – a 1Password and Fastmail integration. Create new, unique email addresses without ever leaving the sign-up page. Keep your real email address private from the apps or services that you sign up for – using a masked email address can protect you from breaches, and puts control of your inbox back in your hands.
- Taking control of your privacy and masking your email address is now as easy as generating a strong password.
1Password and Fastmail – a privacy-focused partnership
- At 1Password, we believe your data should be kept private and protected from prying eyes. Our friends at Fastmail wholeheartedly agree that privacy matters, which is why we’re thrilled to integrate their privacy-focused email experience with 1Password.
- We’ve teamed up to create Masked Email, making it easier for you to separate your online identities and reclaim some of your online privacy.
Masked Email – protect your identity online
- Whether you’re using 1Password on a desktop web browser, or with Safari on iPhone, Masked Email is now the best way to create unique email addresses on the fly.
- Add an extra layer of security to all your accounts: Protect yourself from data breaches and spam with a unique email address for each account.
- Easily create email addresses on the fly: When you’re asked to enter an email address, 1Password will show you an option to create a new email instead. Now, creating and managing unique email addresses for every login is as easy as generating a strong password.
- Take control of your privacy: If you start receiving unwanted emails you can easily identify which services shared, leaked, or sold your email address. And, if you need to, you can simply switch it off from inside 1Password.
- You can read more about Masked Email here.
Fixed
- Fixed an issue with authentication that could cause you to become disconnected by trying to authenticate while already authenticated. {#5265}
- Related items that are archived are not displayed as deleted. {#5376}
- Now properly displaying the stoplight buttons when viewing items in separate windows. {#4931}
- Fixed the window controls on detached item details so that they continue to show when restoring a minimized window. {#4931}
- Fixed the Delete a Standalone Vault prompt to now warn about archived items. {#5403}
- Fixed an issue that prevented archived items from being migrated to 1Password accounts. {#5402}
- Fixed an issue that would cause items to be archived in the source vault when doing a move of an item to a secondary vault. {#5357}
- Logins now save and fill properly on blcweb.banquelaurentienne.ca. {!8663}
- Logins now save and fill properly on woolworthsrewards.com.au. {!8643}
- Credit card expiry dates now fill properly on sis.redsys.es. {!8596}
- Credit cards now fill and save properly on perevod.alfabank.by. {!8565}
- Login items will now be suggested in the password field on easternbank.com. {!8564}
- Login details now save and fill on Renaud-Bray.com {!8447}
- The 1Password icon no longer appears in the "to" or "template" fields on xero.com. {!8505}
- Credit card numbers now fill correctly on epos.dias.com.gr. {!8496}
- 1Password will no longer offer suggestions in the search fields on linkedin.com. {!8492}
- Identities now fill more accurately on pictureframes.com. {!8486}
- One-time codes now fill on the German version of protonmail.com. {!8450}
- The 1Password icon now shows in credit card fields on aliexpress.ru. {!8387}
- Logins now save and fill properly on eftps.com. {!8382}
- One-time codes now fill on praktijkleren-subsidie.nl and backoffice.transportopleider.nl. {!8343}
- Credit card security codes no longer fill into the gift card code field on readings.com.au. {!8340}
- Credit card details now fill properly on greidslusida.valitor.is. {!8338}
- One-time codes now fill on account.synology.com in more languages. {!8322}
- One-time codes now fill on bugzilla.mozilla.org. {!8321}
- One-time codes now fill on mail.ru. {!8298}
- Passwords now save and fill correctly on raymondjames.ca. {!8241}
- The login form can now be filled on wellsfargo.com. {!7847}
- Suggestions will now appear in the username field on non-English versions of onedrive.live.com. {!8188}
- Autofill no longer occurs on SharpSprint's CRM tool. {!8081}
- Password will now be generated in the registration form on pepper.ru. {!8080}
- Suggestions will now appear in the username field on the Danish version of login.live.com. {!7915}
- Credit card numbers will no longer fill into the "Number of Users" field on tresorit.com. {!7863}
- Password filling fixed for myproducts.tp-link.com. {!7822}
- Suggestions will now appear in the "Mail or phone" field on journal.tinkoff.ru. {!7782}
- Registration for workspaces on slack.com works again. {!7675}
- Credit cards now properly fill on theglobeandmail.com. {!8179}
- One-time passwords now fill on maas360.com. {!7873}
