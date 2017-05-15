YouTube’s $35-per-month streaming television service is getting an expansion. The Google-owned service on Monday added nearly half a dozen new channels to its base package including fan-favorites like AMC and BBC America.

The cord-cutter alternative, which competes with other live television streaming services like DirecTV Now, Sling TV and PlayStation Vue, has also added Sundance TV, WE TV and IFC to its line-up. They join Spanish-language channels Telemundo and Universo which appear to have been added a couple of weeks ago.

The new additions bring the total number of channels in the base package to 46. This is in addition to originals offered through YouTube Red, the $10-per-month ad-eliminating subscription service. There’s also the option to add Showtime for $11 extra each month and Fox Soccer Plus for a $15 monthly fee.

YouTube TV launched initially in just five markets – Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, New York City and the San Francisco Bay Area. As of writing, YouTube has yet to expand the service to new markets although we’re told that it’ll be coming to additional areas in the near future.

At $35, YouTube TV is roughly in line with the competition. Hulu quietly launched its streaming TV service a couple of weeks ago, commanding $39.95 per month for a package of more than 50 channels. Sling TV starts at just $20 each month for a base package of around 30 channels while DirecTV Now affords 60+ channels for $35 monthly. PlayStation Vue, meanwhile, starts at $29.99 per month for just shy of 50 channels.