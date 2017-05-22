While the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus have received overwhelmingly positive reviews, the one complaint most owners have about the handsets is the awkward placement of the fingerprint scanner on the back. But it seems Samsung will be changing the design in its next flagship: the Galaxy Note 8.

YouTube channel Concept Creator made a video showing 3D-printed units of a Note 8 using what are thought to be specifications meant for third-party accessory developers.

Samsung was expected to integrate its fingerprint reader under the Galaxy S8’s display but it never happened. Rumors say the company was trying to fix a problem that prevented its implantation but ran out of time, resulting in a last-minute decision to place it on the rear of the phone. As you can see in the video, there doesn’t appear to be a cutout on the back of the Note 8, so it looks as if Samsung has resolved the issue.

The printed units also show that the Galaxy Note 8 could feature a vertical dual camera setup, along with what looks like a dual LED flash underneath. The Galaxy C10, which is set to be released before the Note 8, will reportedly be the company’s first handset to feature dual cameras.

As the video is just 3D prints based on early leaks there’s no guarantee the final version of Galaxy Note 8 will look the same – even the narrator uses the term "take with a grain of salt" quite a lot. But it does give us an idea of what to expect.

The Note 8 is set to launch around the same time as the iPhone 8 – it could be unveiled at Berlin’s IFA event this August/September. With most Apple fans ready to buy the company's next handset, it’s going to be an interesting battle between the two rivals.