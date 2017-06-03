The Ryzen 7 series of processors, which we tested and reviewed back in March, have received their first price reduction since release. The 1700, 1700X, and 1800X debuted at $330, $400, and $500 respectively. Now you can get your hands on the CPUs at Amazon and Newegg for about $300, $350 and $460, respectively.

Ryzen 7s are solid 8-core/16-thread CPUs featuring AMD’s XFR auto-boosting technology. The 1700 65W processor is rated at 3.0 GHz and boosts to 3.7 GHZ. The 1700X and 1800X both run a bit hotter with a 95W TDP rating and can self-overclock from 3.4 and 3.6 GHz to 3.8 and 4.0 GHz. Keep in mind that XFR boost only works if you have sufficient cooling.

It is yet unclear whether these are permanent drops or just promotional ones before AMD’s upcoming flagship Threadripper CPU, rumored to be called Ryzen 9 1998X, hits the streets. However considering both Newegg and Amazon are pricing the processors the same, this looks to come straight from AMD. If you have been eyeing a new Ryzen 7, now might be a good time to pick one up. The Wraith Spire cooler is included with the Ryzen 7 1700.