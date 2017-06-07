GOG’s annual summer sale is in full effect with more than 1,500 deals on offer. To sweeten the pot, the popular digital distribution platform has a free game waiting in the wings following your first purchase.

Where to start with the summer sale will largely depend upon what type of games you are into although several fan-favorites are highlighted on the front page. As of writing, these include Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition for $4.99 (75 percent off), half off The Witcher III: Wild Hunt with all DLC and additional content (yours for $24.99) and Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition priced at $17.99 (a 60 percent discount).

If you’re looking for some seriously deep discounts, check out Resonance for $1.99 (80 percent off), Deponia for $0.99 (95 percent off), The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings – Enhanced Edition for $2.99 (85 percent off), Syberia for $0.99 (90 percent off), Myst Masterpiece Edition (a personal favorite) for $1.49 (75 percent off) and Darksiders Warmastered Edition for $3.99 (80 percent off).

Anyone that makes at least one purchase during the summer sale will also receive a copy of Rebel Galaxy from Double Damage Games. The space-based title, regularly priced at $19.99, is free with your first purchase through June 20. As with all games from GOG, it’s DRM-free.

What will you be picking up in the summer sale? Feel free to share your haul in the comments section below.