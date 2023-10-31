Something to look forward to: GOG is primarily known for selling retro games, indie titles, and mid-budget PC games without copy protection. However, a handful of major publishers occasionally release AAA titles on the platform that are only a few years old. PlayStation manufacturer Sony has become the latest amidst its strengthening commitment to PC.

Sony surprised customers when it began releasing PC ports of its first-party PlayStation titles a few years ago. Now, the console maker is sweetening the deal by offering a DRM-free option for some of the games.

The formerly console-only flagship titles appear to be arriving on the DRM-free GOG store in roughly the same order in which they appeared on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone are the only two games currently available, but more are coming.

GOG followed the releases with a teaser for subsequent announcements, which turned out to be God of War and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. The two tiles currently have pages on the store but no release dates.

Notably, neither Sony nor GOG has mentioned Spider-Man Remastered, which came to Steam and the Epic Store after God of War but before Uncharted. It's unclear how Spider-Man's status as a leading Marvel property could affect the game's chances of coming to a DRM-free store.

The new announcements come amid GOG's Halloween sale, which includes thousands of discounts. Days Gone and Horizon are $16.49 each at 67 percent off. Other notable bargains include Cyberpunk 2077 for $35.99, Control Ultimate Edition for $10, the System Shock remake for $29.99, A Plague Tale: Requiem for $24.99, and much more.

If Sony continues bringing its PC ports to GOG, the next titles could be Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Returnal, The Last of Us Part 1, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Horizon Forbidden West is coming to Steam and Epic next year, and likely GOG sometime later.

The leading game publishers are reluctant to release their latest and most expensive titles on a DRM-free store for fear of piracy, but major games have appeared on the platform after a delay. Bethesda titles like Fallout 4, Dishonored 2, and Prey are available on GOG. Warner Bros. released its modern Batman and Middle-earth games on the store, and customers can also find the recent Deus Ex entries there.