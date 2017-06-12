Huawei has launched a new smartphone under its Honor sub-brand. Dubbed the Huawei Honor 9, the device looks a lot like the Honor 8, but it brings a few key upgrades to its predecessor, including a larger capacity battery, larger camera sensors, more RAM and more storage.

The Honor 9 has a 5.15-inch 1080p display with DCI-P3 color space, HiSilicon’s top-of-the-line Kirin 960 chipset, a 3,200 mAh battery, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB of expandable storage. Unlike the Honor 8, the fingerprint sensor has now moved to the front on home button.

Its marquee feature is a dual camera setup on the back, a combo of 12MP and 20MP sensors similar to Huawei’s flagship P10, featuring 2x optical zoom, laser autofocus, f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus (PDAF), portrait & bokeh modes, and dual-LED flash. It also has an 8MP front-facing shooter.

Elsewhere you get dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, FM radio and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software side, the phone will ship with Android 7.0 Nougat running Huawei’s EMUI 5.1 on top, and it will support Huawei's new Huawei Pay mobile payments platform.

The phone’s metal body has a glass back and will come in Grey, Blue and Amber Gold. It measures 147.30 x 70.90 x 7.45 (height x width x thickness) and weigh in at 155.00 grams.

The Huawei Honor 9 will be available on June 16 from various Chinese retailers starting at at CNY 2,700 ($400/€355) for the 64GB model and CNY 3,000 ($440/€395) for the 128GB one. There’s no word on when or if this phone will come to the United States.