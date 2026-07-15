What we know so far: Samsung has announced a new display technology for foldable devices designed to balance strength, flexibility, and slimness. Dubbed Flex Titanium for its use of two titanium-based components, it is set to debut in the next generation of Galaxy foldable devices that'll be announced on July 22.

Samsung said its Flex Titanium tech is the result of seven generations of foldable innovation and accumulated display know-how. It utilizes a titanium-alloy film roughly one-third the thickness of a human hair that sits below the OLED panel to boost mechanical stiffness by 20 times compared to a polymer film. A precision rolling process is used to press the titanium into the desired thinness.

A separate titanium plate is positioned below the film, which allows for tighter bonding with the display by eliminating air gaps. Together, the advancements are said to reduce crease visibility – a common complaint among existing flexible screens.

Smartphones with folding screens have been billed as the next big thing in mobile technology, but the rollout hasn't been without challenges. Cutting-edge tech such as this can be prohibitively expensive for some prospective buyers, and early iterations often come with technological hurdles that have not yet been ironed out.

At first, the category felt like a solution to a problem that did not exist – sort of like early smartwatches – but that view has since shifted in the eyes of many.

In addition to cost, durability and the unsightly crease have kept other early adopters at bay. If Samsung's Flex Titanium tech can visibly reduce the appearance of the crease, it will be another positive for the emerging category.

Samsung will host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, and the Galaxy Z series is expected to be the star of the show. Interested parties can score a $30 credit on a pre-order by reserving ahead of time although if you are like me, committing to a purchase before a product has even been announced is a tough ask.