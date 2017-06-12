LawBreakers, the upcoming multiplayer first-person shooter from former Epic Games design director Cliff Bleszinski, now has a solid launch date and a beta that you might be interested in partaking in.

Boss Key Productions, Bleszinski’s new Raleigh, North Carolina-based development studio, revealed on Monday that LawBreakers will land on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on August 8. Pre-orders will open tomorrow (June 13) via the PlayStation Store and Steam.

Interested parties are also invited to sign up for the next beta round. Boss Key says the next beta, which kicks off on June 28 at 9 a.m. Pacific for beta key holders, will include a new map (Vertigo), a new game mode (Uplink) and a new weapons sticker. New players via Steam will get the opportunity to join the fun a couple of days later on June 30 with the event wrapping up on July 3 at 9 a.m. Pacific.

Boss Key is also giving away some cool schwag during the beta including Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards, Logitech G peripherals and a replica Cronos helmet made by Henchmen Studios. Details on how to get in the running for the freebies will be shared on social media in the near future, we’re told.

LawBreakers was originally advertised as a free-to-play game but that stance changed a little over a year ago when Bleszinski noted that a lot of core gamers have a negative reaction when they hear free-to-play because they think they’ll get ripped off.

As such, the game will now launch at $29.99.