In brief: Razer has added a new member to its Viper range of ultra-lightweight, high-performance gaming mice, and it's available to purchase immediately in your choice of black or white colorways.

The Viper V3 Pro has been redesigned from the inside out with a focus on performance. It's built around the Razer Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2, which affords 99.8 percent resolution accuracy and can be fine-tuned in 1-DPI increments. Razer says the pointer has a max sensitivity (DPI) of 35,000, a max speed (IPS) of 750, and a max acceleration (G) rating of 70.

Paired with the included HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, the right-handed pointer is capable of a true 8,000 Hz wireless polling rate.

The Viper V3 Pro utilizes Razer's Gen-3 Optical Mouse Switches, which are rated for 90 million clicks, and are designed to eliminate double-click issues and debounce delay. In total, there are six programmable buttons and one onboard memory profile.

Battery life depends on the chosen polling rate. At 1,000 Hz, users can expect up to 95 hours of runtime on a single charge. Battery life falls to 62 hours at 2,000 Hz, up to 40 hours at 4,000 Hz, and just 17 hours at 8,000 Hz. The mouse can also be operated in wired mode to eliminate battery life concerns.

Other noteworthy changes over its predecessor include larger mouse feet alongside a strategically placed DPI button, gap-separated side buttons to help reduce unintended clicks, and a smooth finish. Despite being marketed as a high-end gaming mouse, there is no RGB lighting to speak of. Perhaps Razer simply left this feature out to keep costs from going any higher, or knew their target audience likely wouldn't be interested in them.

Razer started testing a prototype version with more than 45 esports athletes late last year to help dial in the new rodent.

The Razer Viper V3 Pro is available now in your choice of black or white. You can grab it directly from the Razer store for $159.99.