With a net worth of around $82 billion, Jeff Bezos sits behind Bill Gates and Spain’s Amancio Ortega at the top of Forbes’ rich list. When it comes to his philanthropic work, the Amazon CEO and founder has often focused on long-term plans. But now he wants to aid those who need help sooner, and has turned to Twitter for donation suggestions.

"I want much of my philanthropic activity to be helping people in the here and now - short term - at the intersection of urgent need and lasting impact," Bezos wrote in a Twitter post.

"If you have ideas, just reply to this tweet with the idea (and if you think this approach is wrong, would love to hear that too.)"

Bezos says his main businesses – Amazon, Blue Origin, and the Washington Post – “contribute to society and civilization in their own ways,” though their goals are more long term.

Bezos also supports the Bezos family foundation, which was founded by his parents to support education through investment in research, public awareness, and programs. But unlike Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, the Amazon boss isn’t well-known for his charitable endeavors, and is noticeably absent from the Giving Pledge – a commitment by the world’s wealthiest individuals and families to donate more than half their fortunes to good causes. It’s signed by 169 pledgers, and Bezos is the only one of the top five US billionaires missing from the list.

Some of the Twitter suggestions for how Bezos should spend his money include ending homelessness among LGBT youth, starting a basic income experiment, and helping to repurpose the skills of military veterans to become first responders in natural disaster situations.