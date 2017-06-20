It was only last week when reports arrived claiming the Galaxy Note 8 would make its debut at Berlin’s IFA conference, but, as is often the case with rumors, a lot can change in seven days.

According to Reuters, which cites a “person familiar with the matter,” and South Korean outlet Navir (via Sammobile), it's now believed that the Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled on August 26 at an event in New York - a week before IFA.

It’s thought that Samsung is determined to show off its upcoming devices before rival Apple launches the iPhone 7s/7s Plus and iPhone 8 in September.

While it may hit the market before the new iPhones, it appears that the Cupertino company’s flagship could have the Note 8 beat when it comes to one particular feature. Numerous leaks suggest the iPhone 8 will have its Touch ID sensor integrated under the screen. And while Samsung’s device was rumored to also have its fingerprint reader in the same position, this is reportedly no longer the case.

It’s thought that Samsung has been unable to address an issue where the fingerprint sensor area is proving brighter than the rest of the display. The company may now abandon the idea and place the reader on the back of the phone, much like the Galaxy S8 but in a more central position that makes it easier to reach.

The Note 8 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch 3840 x 2160 Super AMOLED curved Infinity display and a vertically-aligned dual-lens camera. We’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out if Samsung can fix the embedded sensor problem.