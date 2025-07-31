In brief: Meta began integrating its AI chatbot into WhatsApp in 2024, offering users easy access to its large language model service. This move may have breached Europe's antitrust laws, and Italian authorities are now weighing whether to impose a substantial fine on the US company.

The Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) recently launched an antitrust investigation into Meta AI's integration within WhatsApp. In March 2025, Meta began pre-installing its AI chatbot in the messaging app, which AGCM says appears to be an attempt to "impose" Meta's chatbot and related AI services on users.

Working with the European Commission, the AGCM is investigating Meta and the Italian branches of WhatsApp and Facebook. The authority suspects Meta abused its dominant position in social media and messaging apps – a violation of Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

According to the regulator, Meta added the AI chatbot to WhatsApp without prior user consent and placed the Meta AI icon in a prominent spot on the app's window. The chatbot is now deeply integrated, effectively compelling users to interact with it.

"By combining Meta AI with WhatsApp, Meta appears capable of channelling its customer base into the emerging market, not through merit-based competition, but by 'imposing' the availability of the two distinct services upon users, potentially harming competitors," the AGCM stated.

The competition watchdog warns that the forced inclusion risks "locking in" WhatsApp users, who may become reliant on the AI service, providing Meta with increasing personal data. This growing stream of information would make the chatbot more useful and relevant to users' needs, deepening their reliance on it. Critics argue that such dependence could create a feedback loop, strengthening Meta's dominance in AI services and making it even harder for rivals to compete.

Officials from the AGCM and Italy's Financial Police (Guardia di Finanza) have already conducted a voluntary inspection of Meta and Facebook's Italian offices. If Meta is found guilty, it could face fines up to 10 percent of its global annual revenue.

Meta confirmed to The Register that it is fully cooperating with Italian authorities and remains confident in its compliance. The company says offering free access to Meta AI's chatbot benefits millions of Italian users by delivering AI services within a familiar chat environment – a point the competition authority sees as a violation of European antitrust laws.

Image credit: Yuri Samoilov