Activision and Infinity Ward did Call of Duty fans a solid by releasing a remastered version of Modern Warfare, arguably one of the best games in the franchise, last year. The problem – and it was a big one – is that they only bundled it with premium editions of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

This angered many (understandably so) and likely facilitated a decline in sales. Now, nearly seven months later, Activision is remedying the situation.

On June 27, the company will launch a standalone version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered for the PlayStation 4 at retail and online via the PlayStation Store priced at $39.99 (that seems a bit steep but maybe the Steam Summer Sale has me jaded?).

Activision says the game will be released on “other platforms” at some point but doesn’t mention a specific date – sorry, Xbox One and PC gamers. DLC is typically released on non-exclusive platforms about a month after first launch so maybe we’ll see the remaster hit the PC and Xbox One near the end of July.

Modern Warfare Remastered features the full campaign from the original 2007 release albeit with improved audio and visuals. The standalone game will also include the single-player campaign, we’re told, in addition to more than a dozen multiplayer maps.