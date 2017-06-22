Valve has opened the floodgates on the Steam Summer Sale, an annual event offering substantial savings across a cornucopia of genres. If you’re interested in playing it, odds are, it’s probably on sale.

If you’ve shopped a Steam Sale in recent memory, you’re probably already aware of the fact that Valve has abandoned its short-term deals. Instead, everything that’s discounted is available at the lowest price from day one so you can buy with confidence.

Highlights from this year’s sale include:

Shadow of Mordor for 80% off (yours for just $4)

Abzu at $5.99 (70% off the original list price of $19.99)

Dishonored 2 is $20 (50% off)

Rocket League for 40% off (regularly $19.99 but slashed to $11.99)

This War of Mine at an 80% discount (now just $3.99)

Hitman: The Complete First Season is $24 (66% off)

Serious Sam 3: BFE for just $4 (90% off)

Wolfenstein: The New Order is selling for $10 (50% off)

Rust for $9.99 (normally $19.99)

Transistor is a mere $3 (85% off)

Torment: Tides of Numenera at $22.50 (50% off)

7 Ways to Die at 60 percent off (yours for $9.99)

If you’re reading this shortly after the sale’s launch and are having trouble connecting to Steam, you aren’t alone. With so many people flooding the store to check out what’s on sale, it may be a few hours before you can expect a reliable connection (I’ve timed out multiple times while writing this story).

The Steam Summer Sale 2017 runs through July 5.

Are there any games you’re eyeballing for purchase?

Feel free to share in the comments section below!