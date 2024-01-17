Why it matters: If you're a PC Call of Duty player who isn't averse to using aim assist with your mouse and keyboard controls, Activision has a warning for you: stop it, otherwise, the games' anti-cheat tech will automatically close the app.

The aim assist function has long been one of the few advantages controller users – as in, those on console - have had over mouse and keyboard combos, which generally offer more speed and finer, more accurate aiming. But some M&K users have been giving themselves a further edge by installing tools that make the game believe their inputs are coming from a controller.

Activision posted a message on X/Twitter warning these cheaters that its Ricochet anti-cheat technology, released in 2021, now targets players using tools to activate aim assist while using a mouse and keyboard. The Call of Duty application will close if this practice is detected.

ðÂÂ¡ï¸Â #Warzone #MW3 #MW2#TeamRICOCHET: Our security detection systems now target players using tools to activate aim assist while using a mouse and keyboard. The Call of Duty application will close if detected.



Repeated use of these tools may lead to further account action. – Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) January 16, 2024

The Ricochet punishment works across Modern Warfare 3, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone. And while some K&M aim-assist users might continue trying their luck, Activision added that repeated use of these tools may lead to further account action – i.e., bans.

XIM and Cronus Zen are examples of the unauthorized third-party hardware tools Call of Duty players have ben using for years to benefit from aim assist and reduced recoil, writes IGN. Activision said last year that Ricochet would detect the use of these specific tools and ban repeat offenders.

It's believed that the new announcement is directed at users of reWASD, gamepad mapper software that can create a virtual controller by reassigning keyboard and mouse buttons.

Back in July last year, Call of Duty's official update account announced that 14,000 accounts had been successfully targeted and banned over the course of just 24 hours for using hacks, cheats, and exploits that undermine the game's experience. It was believed that the wave of bans targeted cheat engines from providers such as InterWebz and EngineOwning.

Activision is currently getting ready to launch the Season 1 Reloaded update for Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, introducing a new map, game modes, Multiplayer Ranked Play, and more.