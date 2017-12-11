Tech Stocking Stuffers

A Little Bit of Everything (under $50)

Because there's still time to get something for that family member or friend who is clearly more tech-inclined than most. While our main Tech Gift Shortlist is comprised of some of the best PC/tech gear you can get, those are usually pretty expensive. Conversely, here's a list of useful or outright just cool items that techies will love, all at or under $50. Since we published this guide we have almost doubled the number of recommendations on the stuffers list below.

8Bitdo N30 Pro Controller $40 Price: While the NES30 Pro feels remarkably like that controller of old, a look under the hood proves it’s primed for 2017 and beyond. Sync up via Bluetooth or USB and you can enjoy wireless gameplay on virtually any platform, including PC, Mac, Android and iOS devices.

Monopoly: Fallout Edition $30 Price: Greetings Vault Dwellers! Play MONOPOLY: Fallout Collector's Edition and rebuild civilization as you buy, sell, and trade your way through the Fallout Wasteland. Featuring iconic property locations from all four Fallout games, players can fortify their properties with Vault-Tec approved Shacks (Houses) and Vaults (Hotels).

Anker 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub $10 Price: Slim, yet durable design easily slips into your pocket or computer bag. Turn 1 port into 4 USB 3.0 enabled ports and do more with your computer.

IPVanish VPN $5/mo Price: As a top tier VPN provider, IPVanish is not the cheapest service you will find, but you get what you pay for. Speeds are pretty good, P2P and torrenting is allowed, no logging, plus there are a ton of servers and locations (over 60 countries, 800+ servers).

Game of Thrones 3D pop cards $15+ Price: The Game of Thrones 5 Pack is the perfect gift for the Game of Thrones fans in your life. This set contains all five officially licensed designs created in partnership with HBO's Game of Thrones.

Masters of Doom (book) $14 Price: Masters of Doom is the amazing true story of the Lennon and McCartney of video games: John Carmack and John Romero. Together, they ruled big business. They transformed popular culture. And they provoked a national controversy. More than anything, they lived a unique and rollicking American Dream, escaping the broken homes of their youth to produce the most notoriously successful game franchises in history—Doom and Quake— until the games they made tore them apart.

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker $25 Price: Cambridge Soundworks' Oontz Angle 3 Plus manages to deliver fairly rich sound despite its small size and relatively low price. It also has excellent battery life, is water-resistant and has speakerphone capabilities. (review)

The Anchor $11 Price: The original under-desk headphone stand mount, The Anchor keeps your headphones out of sight & easy to reach. Mounts in seconds and holds strong with the same adhesive GoPro uses.

Mpow Bluetooth Receiver/Car Adapter $14 Price: Adapt audio systems with Bluetooth capability. This small, compact device enables devices and stereo audio systems to be wirelessly controlled via Bluetooth 4.1. It features A2DP technology to stream high quality audio.

Legend of Zelda Clue Board Game $30 Price: This collector's edition of the famous board game puts a new spin-attack on an old classic. As opposed to the usual murder mystery, you will instead be trying to deduce who has the power to defeat Ganondorf, what weapon must be used to do it, and where he has established his hidden lair. Only by solving these questions can you hope to rid the land of evil.

Casio F91W Digital Watch $9 Price: The Casio F91W digital sports watch is a tried and true style for casual and sporty wear. With daily alarm, hourly chime signal, and automatic calendar. Water Resistant. Micro Light. Approx. battery life: 7 years.

PopSockets $9 Price: PopSockets are expanding grips and stands that attach to most phones, tablets, and cases. Pop, tilt, wrap, prop, collapse, grip, repeat - PopSockets enhance the grip and capabilities of your phone.

Moshi Digits gloves $30 Price: These dual-layered touch screen gloves are designed to go hand-in-hand with your mobile device. Each fingertip is made with a special conductive fiber that enables responsive and accurate gesturing on your smartphone or tablet.

Samsung Qi Fast Charger $35 Price: Samsung Qi certified fast charge pad supports wireless charging on Qi compatible smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S6/S7/S8, Note 5/7/8, LG G6, LG V30, Apple iPhone 8 and X.

The Upstarts (book) $17 Price: The Upstarts: How Uber, Airbnb, and the Killer Companies of the New Silicon Valley Are Changing the World -- A look deep inside the new Silicon Valley, from the New York Times bestselling author of The Everything Store

Star Wars BB-8 Life Size Plush $30 Price: There's one thing we can all agree on: BB-8 needs to be hugged. The little round body. The slight head tilt. It just calls for corporal cuddling.

AuKey 2x USB charger $10 Price: Portable Dual-Port Charger: A super-compact wall charger with 2.4A total output and a convenient foldable plug. Stay charged wherever you go.

Logitech MX Anywhere 2 $50 Price: If you are constantly on the go then you probably don't want to carry around a full size mouse. The Logitech MX Anywhere 2 is a smaller travel mouse to keep on your bag, but not too small to be cumbersome to use for extended periods. The Anywhere 2 can track on nearly any surface including glass and includes Logitech's speed-adaptive scroll wheel

Belkin 12-Outlet Power Strip $20 Price: Protect your devices from power surges with the Belkin 12-Plug Power Strip Surge Protector. The generous 8-foot extension power strip features six regular outlets and six BlockSpace outlets that accommodate oversized power adapters without blocking other outlets.

Echo Dot $30 Price: Echo Dot (2nd gen) is a hands-free, voice-controlled device that uses Alexa to play music, control smart home devices, make calls, send and receive messages, set alarms, read audiobooks from Audible, control Amazon Video on Fire TV, and more

Star Wars Title Crawl Floor Runner $40 Price: It is a period of civil war... If you've got a bare bit of floor that needs covering, there's no better way to do it than with this Star Wars: A New Hope title crawl floor runner!

Anker PowerCore+ mini $15 Price: About the size of a lipstick tube, PowerCore+ mini is so slim and light you can easily slip it in your bag or pocket and you’ll forget it’s even there.

Jackery Bolt 6000 mAh $32 Price: A favorite among Apple device owners. The built-in lightning cable enables super fast charging for all iPhones, faster than the original charger with original cable. It can charge more than one device at a time with less mess.

Sennheiser CX 686G/i sports earphones $30 Price: This is Sennheiser’s fifth generation of (inexpensive) sports headphones. Two of our writers swear by them which is reason enough for us to widely recommend them. Do note the CX 686G version is meant for Android phones, and the CX 686i is for iPhones.

Sublime Text $0/$80 Price: Old school coders liked to say Notepad was the best text editor you could use. But truth is, lean text editors with very powerful features are superior and just as accessible and speedy. Sublime Text is a sophisticated text editor for code or anything you want it to be.

Humble Racing Bundle $1+ Price: Pay what you want for a bundle of racing games and support charity. Codemasters is here with a sweet bundle of racing games! Get DiRT Rally, F1 2016, GRID 2, and many more games (plus lots of DLC).

Color reusable Velcro $3 Price: 5 pack of adjustable, reusable, multi colored Velcro cable ties. Take control of computer and electronics cord clutter with easily adjustable, reusable hook and loop ties. These are pretty high quality and look good, too.

VicTsing Shower Speaker $17 Price: Great for outdoors and using on the shower. The case is designed to be shockproof, dustproof, level up to IPX4 (no immersion). Supports Bluetooth A2DP streaming. Built in 5W speaker and mic.

Basic Laptop Messenger Bag $35 Price: This is a very simple bag. No excessive decorations or fancy gizmos. The main pouch is divided nicely into 3 large sections. Both sides have smaller outer pouches; one with lots of littler storage slots (pens, checkbooks) and one just open space. And one more very flat pouch on front. All 4 are zipped shut.

Pixel Pals Super Mario $15 Price: Collectible pixel-art rendition perfect for gamers and Super Mario fans. It lights up. Powered by 2 AAA batteries. Close to 6 inches tall

Chromecast Audio $35 Price: If you have a good set of speakers and want to stream music to them, the Chromecast Audio is a simple and inexpensive way to make them work with almost all of the the top music services. The combination of a great price point, wide compatibility and dead-simple setup makes it easy to recommend.