Sublime Text is available for Mac, Windows and Linux. One license is all you need to use Sublime Text on every computer you own, no matter what operating system it uses. Sublime Text uses a custom UI toolkit, optimized for speed and beauty, while taking advantage of native functionality on each platform.

Goto Anything

Use Goto Anything to open files with only a few keystrokes, and instantly jump to symbols, lines or words.

Triggered with Ctrl+P, it is possible to:

Type part of a file name to open it.

Type @ to jump to symbols, # to search within the file, and : to go to a line number.

These shortcuts can be combined, so tp@rf may take you to a function readfile within a file textparser.py. Similarly, tp:100 would take you to line 100 of the same file.

Multiple Selections

Make ten changes at the same time, not one change ten times. Multiple selections allow you to interactively change many lines at once, rename variables with ease, and manipulate files faster than ever.

Try pressing Ctrl+Shift+L to split the selection into lines and Ctrl+D to select the next occurrence of the selected word. To make multiple selections with the mouse, take a look at the Column Selection documentation.

Command Palette

The Command Palette holds infrequently used functionality, like sorting, changing the syntax and changing the indentation settings. With just a few keystrokes, you can search for what you want, without ever having to navigate through the menus or remember obscure key bindings.

Show the Command Palette with Ctrl+Shift+P.

Distraction Free Mode

When you need to focus, Distraction Free Mode is there to help you out. Distraction Free Mode is full screen, chrome free editing, with nothing but your text in the center of the screen. You can incrementally show elements of the UI, such as tabs and the find panel, as you need them.

You can enter Distraction Free Mode using the View/Enter Distraction Free Mode menu.

Split Editing

Get the most out of your wide screen monitor with split editing support. Edit files side by side, or edit two locations in the one file. You can edit with as many rows and columns as you wish.

Take advantage of multiple monitors by editing with multiple windows, and using multiple splits in each window.

Take a look at the View/Layout menu for split editing options. To open multiple views into the one file, use the File/New View into File menu item.

Instant Project Switch

Projects in Sublime Text capture the full contents of the workspace, including modified and unsaved files. You can switch between projects in a manner similar to Goto Anything, and the switch is instant, with no save prompts - all your modifications will be restored next time the project is opened.

Customize Anything

Key Bindings, Menus, Snippets, Macros, Completions and more - just about everything in Sublime Text is customizable with simple JSON files. This system gives you flexibility as settings can be specified on a per-file type and per-project basis.

Plugin API

Sublime Text has a powerful, Python based plugin API. Along with the API, it comes with a built in Python console to interactively experiment in real time.

What's New:

Refreshed UI theme, including full high DPI support

New icon

Added alternate theme, Adaptive, that inherits colors from the color scheme

Added new color schemes Breakers, Mariana and Sixteen, derived from the excellent work of Chris Kempson and Dmitri Voronianski

Added color scheme and theme switchers with live preview via the command palette

Windows: Added touch input

Linux: Added repositories for apt, yum and pacman

Mac: Added Touch Bar support

Mac: Support for custom color window title bars on OS X 10.10+

Many additions and bug fixes to the theme engine, plus full documentation

Significant improvements to Markdown syntax highlighting, with thanks to keith-hall

Significant improvements to C# syntax highlighting, with thanks to gwenzek

Significant improvements to Java syntax highlighting, with thanks to djspiewak

Significant improvements to Python syntax highlighting, with thanks to FichteFoll

Significant improvements for R syntax highlighting, with thanks to randy3k

Markdown: Improved symbol handling

C#: Improved symbol handling

Many other syntax highlighting improvements

Various bugs with the syntax highlighting engine have been resolved

Fixed several crash issues

Improved responsiveness when the system is under high CPU load

High DPI textures are used on Windows and Linux when the DPI scale is greater than 1.0

Improved font selection on all platforms, allowing selection of different weights by name

Added setting theme_font_options to control font rendering of UI elements

Improved auto indent rules for HTML and PHP

Font geometry issues that prevent bold or italics are now printed in the console

Fixed flash-of-white that could occur when the auto complete window is closed

Disable scroll animation when animation_enabled is false in settings

Files can now be renamed when only the case has changed

New windows start with an empty find history

Find in Files panel now responds to find_all and replace_all commands

Various regex handling improvements in the Find panel

Fixed text widgets cutting off the bottom pixel of their selection border

Fixed an issue with close_windows_when_empty in empty session

Fixed empty panes on startup when hot_exit was set to false

Fix Open Containing Folder on Windows with a folder containing a comma

Fix multi-cursor pasting when clipboard contains one or more full lines

Prevent UNC paths from being mangled by edit_settings

Prevent a crash when a malformed regex is used in indentation settings

Improved rendering performance with a large number of gutter icons

Gutter icons are now sized properly on Windows and Linux high DPI screens

Improved sidebar performance when folders contain many thousands of files

Improved inline error message style

Fixed an issue where multiple indexing status windows could be shown

Windows: Font rendering defaults to DirectWrite unless using Consolas or Courier New

Windows: Added support for no_antialias font option when using DirectWrite

Windows: Improved touch pad scrolling

Windows: Improved file change detection robustness

Windows: Improved font selection logic

Windows: Fix ctrl+` shortcut for UK (ISO) keyboards

Windows: Improved fallback font handling in UI elements

Windows: The subl executable on OS X and plugin_host.exe on Windows are now signed

Windows: sublime_text.exe now has CompanyName set in VERSIONINFO

Mac: Handle layout changes due to macOS Sierra tabs

Mac: Improved default web browser detection

Mac: OS X 10.11 and macOS 10.12+ default to using San Francisco for the UI font

Mac: Fixed file change notifications from freezing UI on macOS Sierra

Mac: the user's default shell is executed and environmental variables are set in the plugin Python environment

Linux: Update X11 selection on clipboard every time selection changes

Linux: Improved MOD3 modifier key handling

minihtml: Added support for borders

minihtml: Respects font_options from the settings

minihtml: Fixed layout of html popups on Windows and Linux under High DPI

minihtml: Fixed crash when doctype is present

minihtml: Fixed a crash from non-existent CSS vars

minihtml: Fixed a crash triggered by bad image paths

API: Add View.text_to_window() and View.layout_to_window()

API: All API functions now accept and return device-independent-pixels

API: Fixed input panel not running on_cancel when re-showing the input panel

API: Fixed selector scoring with the & operator

API: Fixed a bug causing incorrect phantom contents

API: Fixed crash in Window.set_view_index()

API: Updated OpenSSL to 1.0.2k, SQLite to 3.16.02

Note: Sublime Text may be downloaded and evaluated for free, however a license must be purchased for continued use. There is currently no enforced time limit for the evaluation.