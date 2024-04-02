The Razer DeathAdder has been a staple in gaming mice for almost two decades, known for its iconic right-handed design as well as its gaming performance. With the DeathAdder V3, the company has chosen function over form, with a less curvy shape and main buttons that are completely separate from the rest of the body. Weight has also been reduced to 59g (without the cable) from the DeathAdder V2's 82g. The wireless Pro version ($144) is slightly heavier at 63g, or 64g for the white version ($135).

In terms of performance, the DeathAdder V3 stands out with an optional 8KHz polling mode in addition to the industry standard 1KHz. In the Pro version, this mode requires a $30 dongle, and reduces the expected battery life to 17 hours from 90. The mouse features a maximum sensitivity of 30,000 dots per inch (DPI) for effortless movement from one side of any multi-monitor setup to the other. It also accurately tracks movement at up to 750 inches per second and 70g acceleration. Thanks to using optical switches, it's rated for 90 million clicks.

The DeathAdder includes a hidden button to switch between five adjustable DPI levels. The mouse utilizes internal storage, so you can retain your preferred speed settings and key bindings across devices. The wired version allows for five different setting profiles, while the Pro version only does for one. The V3 only has two side buttons for your thumb, and unlike the previous version doesn't have LED logo and scroll wheel, but if you simply want a great gaming mouse, this is the one for you.

Best Features

If you want a mouse with more buttons and features, then the Logitech G502 X is your best option. In addition to two side buttons, the mouse includes two edge buttons for changing DPI on the fly, as well as a removable, two-direction "sniper button", for temporarily lowering DPI. The scroll wheel functions as two additional buttons by tilting left and right, and another button lets you switch between "stepped" and smooth scrolling. The final button allows switching between setting profiles.

The G502 X uses hybrid optical-mechanical switches, enjoying the speed and durability of optical-only switches while not being as easy to click by accident. The Hero 25K sensor offers a maximum 25.6K DPI, and rated for respectable 400 IPS and 40g acceleration. At 89g, it's also light for a mouse with so many buttons.

The wireless G502 X Lightspeed ($100) is heavier at 102g, but offers 140 hours of battery life and wireless charging with the Powerplay mousepad ($109). The G502X Plus ($133) adds eight-zone RGB lighting, but activating the lighting cuts expected battery life to 37 hours from 130. All versions can store five setting profiles.

If you want to save some money or prefer a heavier mouse, the last-gen G502 ($40) weights 121g, which can be increased up to 139g with five included weights. It uses traditional mechanical switches and a fixed sniper button, but offers an RGB logo.

Best Value

At 49g, the Cooler Master MM720 is one of the lightest gaming mice on the market. It achieves this weight without compromising material quality thanks to its honeycomb design. With IP58 water and dust resistance, it's also washable, removing any concern regarding its internal part accumulating dirt.

With a short body and a rest for the ring finger, it perfectly fits in all but the largest hands. Its button configuration is similar to that of the DeathAdder V3.

Considering its price, the MM720's specifications are almost puzzling: a 16K DPI is enough for any realistic display setup, and 400 IPS and 50g acceleration ratings compete with the best on the market. With optical switches, the mouse is rated for 70 million clicks. It also has internal memory and two RGB zones.

It comes in a box that can barely fit the mouse itself, and yet includes replacement feet and optional grip sticks. For $25, it's one hell of a deal.

Most Buttons

If you play games that utilize many buttons and want most of them to be on your mouse, then the Razer Naga V2 Hyperspeed will get you the best value. It uses the same Focus Pro 30K sensor as the DeathAdder V3 with traditional mechanical switches. Those are high-quality, however, so in terms of longevity they aren't a big compromise, rated for 60 million clicks.

The Hyperspeed has 12 side buttons, and the rest of the buttons are similar to those of the G502 X, except for the sniper button and profile switcher, as the mouse can only store one settings profile.

The main problem is that the mouse doesn't have a rechargeable battery or a cable connector, so you'll need to replace its battery from time to time. Without the battery, the mouse weighs 95g, which is reasonable for the number of buttons.

If you aren't happy with this feature set (and don't want to pay double for the over-featured Pro version), Corsair offers the Scimitar Elite Wireless ($110), with better specifications than the wired version (26K DPI, 650 IPS, 50g acceleration), a sliding RGB 12-button side panel to fit your thumb's length, optical switches rated for 100 million clicks and the ability to store three setting profiles. It weighs 114g, but that includes a rechargeable battery.