Price: $999
The Valve Index has almost everything we want in a next-generation PC VR headset. It delivers excellent image quality, believable VR presence and it has a revolutionary pair of motion tracking controllers. It’s just too bad it’s so expensive, but hopefully its innovations will spur on cheaper competition.
-- As reviewed by Engadget
84
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 5 expert reviews
-
Excellent:3
-
Good:2
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
- Price:
Editors Liked
- Excellent image quality
- 130 degree FOV is the highest we've seen on a mass-market headset
- Comfortable, user-friendly headset
- Awesome controllers
- Fantastic audio
Editors Didn't Like
- Priced only for pros
- Inconvenient wired connection
- Still tethered to a PC
- Few finger-tracking implementations