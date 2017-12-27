Here's the scenario: you are trying to fix network issues at a relative's place and you need to access the router's browser interface. We've all been there, fruitlessly pecking in combinations of 192.168.x.x. Unless you have every default router address tattooed on your forearm, you'll eventually encounter one that stumps you.

When that happens, you can typically find the information with a simple command on Windows or macOS. Open the command prompt (Start > Run > 'cmd') and then enter ipconfig. The address you need should be next to Default Gateway under your Local Area Connection, and it will often begin with 192.168. On a Mac, the information is easily found under network options, or using the Terminal, use the command netstat -nr | grep default.

If for some reason you can't retrieve the router's IP address using that method, we've compiled a brief list of popular router brands and their common default addresses. The list includes most router manufacturers with more than a dozen or so models, particularly if they deviate from the standard 192.168.1.1 address.

Router Brand Common Default IP Addresses 2Wire 192.168.1.1

192.168.0.1

192.168.1.254

10.0.0.138 3Com 192.168.1.1

192.168.1.10.1 Actiontec 192.168.1.1

192.168.0.1

192.168.2.1

192.168.254.254 Airlink 192.168.1.1

192.168.2.1 Airlive 192.168.2.1 Airties 192.168.2.1 Apple 10.0.1.1 Amped Wireless 192.168.3.1 Asus 192.168.1.1

192.168.2.1

10.10.1.1

10.0.0.1 Aztech 192.168.1.1

192.168.2.1

192.168.1.254

192.168.254.254 Belkin 192.168.1.1

192.168.2.1

10.0.0.2

10.1.1.1 Billion 192.168.1.254

10.0.0.2 Buffalo 192.168.1.1

192.168.11.1 Card King 192.168.0.1 Cisco 192.168.1.1

192.168.0.30

192.168.0.50

10.0.0.1

10.0.0.2 Dell 192.168.1.1 D-Link 192.168.1.1

192.168.0.1

192.168.0.10

192.168.0.101

192.168.0.30

192.168.0.50

192.168.1.254

192.168.15.1

192.168.254.254

10.0.0.1

10.0.0.2

10.1.1.1

10.90.90.90 Edimax 192.168.2.1 Eero 192.168.0.1 Eminent 192.168.1.1

192.168.0.1

192.168.8.1 Gigabyte 192.168.1.254 Google 192.168.86.1

192.168.0.1 Hawking 192.168.1.200

192.168.1.254 Huawei 192.168.1.1

192.168.0.1

192.168.3.1

192.168.8.1

192.168.100.1

10.0.0.138 LevelOne 192.168.0.1

192.168.123.254 Linksys 192.168.1.1

192.168.0.1

192.168.1.10

192.168.1.210

192.168.1.254

192.168.1.99

192.168.15.1

192.168.16.1

192.168.2.1 Microsoft 192.168.2.1 Motorola 192.168.0.1

192.168.10.1

192.168.15.1

192.168.20.1

192.168.30.1

192.168.62.1

192.168.100.1

192.168.102.1

192.168.1.254 MSI 192.168.1.254 Netgear 192.168.0.1

192.168.0.227 NetComm 192.168.1.1

192.168.10.50

192.168.20.1

10.0.0.138 Netopia 192.168.0.1

192.168.1.254 Planet 192.168.1.1

192.168.0.1

192.168.1.254 Repotec 192.168.1.1

192.168.10.1

192.168.16.1

192.168.123.254 Senao 192.168.0.1 Siemens 192.168.1.1

192.168.0.1

192.168.1.254

192.168.2.1

192.168.254.254

10.0.0.138

10.0.0.2 Sitecom 192.168.0.1

192.168.1.254

192.168.123.254

10.0.0.1 SMC Networks 192.168.1.1

192.168.0.1

192.168.2.1

10.0.0.1

10.1.10.1 Sonicwall 192.168.0.3

192.168.168.168 SpeedTouch 10.0.0.138

192.168.1.254 Synology 192.168.1.1 Sweex 192.168.15.1

192.168.50.1

192.168.55.1

192.168.251.1 Tenda 192.168.1.1

192.168.0.1 Thomson 192.168.0.1

192.168.1.254

192.168.100.1 TP-Link 192.168.1.1

192.168.0.1

192.168.0.254 Trendnet 192.168.1.1

192.168.0.1

192.168.0.30

192.168.0.100

192.168.1.100

192.168.1.254

192.168.10.1

192.168.10.10

192.168.10.100

192.168.2.1

192.168.223.100

200.200.200.5 Ubiquiti 192.168.1.1

192.168.1.20 U.S. Robotics 192.168.1.1

192.168.2.1

192.168.123.254 Zoom 192.168.1.1

192.168.2.1

192.168.4.1

192.168.10.1

192.168.1.254

10.0.0.2

10.0.0.138 ZTE 192.168.1.1

192.168.0.1

192.168.100.100

192.168.1.254

192.168.2.1

192.168.2.254 Zyxel 192.168.1.1

192.168.0.1

192.168.2.1

192.168.4.1

192.168.10.1

192.168.1.254

192.168.254.254

10.0.0.2

10.0.0.138

If you couldn't find your router brand above, or the most common default IPs are not working for your model, we recommend you check out RouterIPAddress.com or SetupRouter.com.

Default usernames and passwords

Likewise, if you're looking for default usernames and passwords, Router Reset and PortForward.com should have you covered. Common default usernames include variations of admin (Admin, administrator, etc.), and the password is often admin, password, or simply left blank -- needless to say, it's good practice to change these during the initial setup.

Note: This short guide to default IP addresses was published a few years ago, we've kept on adding and updating addresses so it remains current.