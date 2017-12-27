Here's the scenario: you are trying to fix network issues at a relative's place and you need to access the router's browser interface. We've all been there, fruitlessly pecking in combinations of 192.168.x.x. Unless you have every default router address tattooed on your forearm, you'll eventually encounter one that stumps you.
When that happens, you can typically find the information with a simple command on Windows or macOS. Open the command prompt (Start > Run > 'cmd') and then enter ipconfig. The address you need should be next to Default Gateway under your Local Area Connection, and it will often begin with 192.168. On a Mac, the information is easily found under network options, or using the Terminal, use the command netstat -nr | grep default.
If for some reason you can't retrieve the router's IP address using that method, we've compiled a brief list of popular router brands and their common default addresses. The list includes most router manufacturers with more than a dozen or so models, particularly if they deviate from the standard 192.168.1.1 address.
|Router Brand
|Common Default IP Addresses
|2Wire
|192.168.1.1
192.168.0.1
192.168.1.254
10.0.0.138
|3Com
|192.168.1.1
192.168.1.10.1
|Actiontec
|192.168.1.1
192.168.0.1
192.168.2.1
192.168.254.254
|Airlink
|192.168.1.1
192.168.2.1
|Airlive
|192.168.2.1
|Airties
|192.168.2.1
|Apple
|10.0.1.1
|Amped Wireless
|192.168.3.1
|Asus
|192.168.1.1
192.168.2.1
10.10.1.1
10.0.0.1
|Aztech
|192.168.1.1
192.168.2.1
192.168.1.254
192.168.254.254
|Belkin
|192.168.1.1
192.168.2.1
10.0.0.2
10.1.1.1
|Billion
|192.168.1.254
10.0.0.2
|Buffalo
|192.168.1.1
192.168.11.1
|Card King
|192.168.0.1
|Cisco
|192.168.1.1
192.168.0.30
192.168.0.50
10.0.0.1
10.0.0.2
|
|Dell
|192.168.1.1
|D-Link
|192.168.1.1
192.168.0.1
192.168.0.10
192.168.0.101
192.168.0.30
192.168.0.50
192.168.1.254
192.168.15.1
192.168.254.254
10.0.0.1
10.0.0.2
10.1.1.1
10.90.90.90
|Edimax
|192.168.2.1
|Eero
|192.168.0.1
|Eminent
|192.168.1.1
192.168.0.1
192.168.8.1
|Gigabyte
|192.168.1.254
|192.168.86.1
192.168.0.1
|Hawking
|192.168.1.200
192.168.1.254
|Huawei
|192.168.1.1
192.168.0.1
192.168.3.1
192.168.8.1
192.168.100.1
10.0.0.138
|LevelOne
|192.168.0.1
192.168.123.254
|Linksys
|192.168.1.1
192.168.0.1
192.168.1.10
192.168.1.210
192.168.1.254
192.168.1.99
192.168.15.1
192.168.16.1
192.168.2.1
|Microsoft
|192.168.2.1
|Motorola
|192.168.0.1
192.168.10.1
192.168.15.1
192.168.20.1
192.168.30.1
192.168.62.1
192.168.100.1
192.168.102.1
192.168.1.254
|MSI
|192.168.1.254
|Netgear
|192.168.0.1
192.168.0.227
|
|NetComm
|192.168.1.1
192.168.10.50
192.168.20.1
10.0.0.138
|Netopia
|192.168.0.1
192.168.1.254
|Planet
|192.168.1.1
192.168.0.1
192.168.1.254
|Repotec
|192.168.1.1
192.168.10.1
192.168.16.1
192.168.123.254
|Senao
|192.168.0.1
|Siemens
|192.168.1.1
192.168.0.1
192.168.1.254
192.168.2.1
192.168.254.254
10.0.0.138
10.0.0.2
|Sitecom
|192.168.0.1
192.168.1.254
192.168.123.254
10.0.0.1
|SMC Networks
|192.168.1.1
192.168.0.1
192.168.2.1
10.0.0.1
10.1.10.1
|Sonicwall
|192.168.0.3
192.168.168.168
|SpeedTouch
|10.0.0.138
192.168.1.254
|Synology
|192.168.1.1
|Sweex
|192.168.15.1
192.168.50.1
192.168.55.1
192.168.251.1
|Tenda
|192.168.1.1
192.168.0.1
|Thomson
|192.168.0.1
192.168.1.254
192.168.100.1
|TP-Link
|192.168.1.1
192.168.0.1
192.168.0.254
|Trendnet
|192.168.1.1
192.168.0.1
192.168.0.30
192.168.0.100
192.168.1.100
192.168.1.254
192.168.10.1
192.168.10.10
192.168.10.100
192.168.2.1
192.168.223.100
200.200.200.5
|Ubiquiti
|192.168.1.1
192.168.1.20
|U.S. Robotics
|192.168.1.1
192.168.2.1
192.168.123.254
|Zoom
|192.168.1.1
192.168.2.1
192.168.4.1
192.168.10.1
192.168.1.254
10.0.0.2
10.0.0.138
|ZTE
|192.168.1.1
192.168.0.1
192.168.100.100
192.168.1.254
192.168.2.1
192.168.2.254
|Zyxel
|192.168.1.1
192.168.0.1
192.168.2.1
192.168.4.1
192.168.10.1
192.168.1.254
192.168.254.254
10.0.0.2
10.0.0.138
If you couldn't find your router brand above, or the most common default IPs are not working for your model, we recommend you check out RouterIPAddress.com or SetupRouter.com.
Default usernames and passwords
Likewise, if you're looking for default usernames and passwords, Router Reset and PortForward.com should have you covered. Common default usernames include variations of admin (Admin, administrator, etc.), and the password is often admin, password, or simply left blank -- needless to say, it's good practice to change these during the initial setup.
Note: This short guide to default IP addresses was published a few years ago, we've kept on adding and updating addresses so it remains current.