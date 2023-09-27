In brief: CMF, a new sub-brand from Nothing aimed at making technology more accessible, has launched two new wearables that won't break the bank. The Buds Pro are a set of IP54-rated wireless earbuds featuring six HD microphones with clear voice technology and 45 dB hybrid active noise cancellation.

Battery life is rated at up to 11 hours of playback, or a combined 39 hours (with ANC off) when factoring in juice from the charging case. With Fast Charge, you can get an additional five hours of listening time from a quick 10-minute charge.

The buds support Bluetooth 5.3 and are offered in orange, dark grey, or light grey colorways.

The Watch Pro, meanwhile, features an aluminum alloy frame with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display (410 x 502 resolution, 332 PPI, 600+ nits peak brightness) boasting a 58 fps refresh rate. CMF did not specify hardware details like what processor the watch uses, but we do know if offers 110 individual sports modes and utilizes a heart rate monitor, a blood oxygen saturation monitor, and can monitor stress and sleep.

The Watch Pro can last for around 13 days on a single charge with typical use, or closer to 11 days with heavy use. The wearable carries an IP68 rating and is available with either a dark grey or metallic grey frame.

Pricing is where CMF really stands out from the crowd. The Buds Pro are priced at $49 and the Watch Pro is set at $69. Wireless earbuds and a smartwatch for under $120 seems like a solid deal, assuming of course that they are at least halfway decent in terms of quality and performance.

CMF by Nothing will be launching these two new products along with a 65W GaN charger exclusively at Nothing's SoHo Store on September 30. An accompanying press release mentions availability in further markets later this month but considering September 30 is the last day of the month, I am not sure how that is going to work.