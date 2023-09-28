What just happened? Logitech has introduced a cockpit designed for racing simulators that also serves as a folding chair. Named the Playseat Challenge X – Logitech G Edition, this device was developed by Logitech G in collaboration with the gaming seat manufacturer, Playseat. The new chair features a foldable carbon steel frame and weighs just 26 lbs (11.6 kgs). It can be easily folded when not in use, making it suitable for use even in relatively small apartments.

Logitech said the chair features a fully adjustable seat made with Playseat's 'ActiFit' breathable material, which is designed to provide "exceptional comfort, versatility, durability, and the performance needed to stay fully immersed in the race." It offers six seating positions and enables users to fine-tune the positioning of the pedals and steering wheel to better replicate the sensation of being in a car.

The PlaySeat Challenge X – Logitech G Edition is available in a single color - gunmetal grey - and is priced at $299 in the US and €299 in the Eurozone. It's worth noting that the non-Logitech version of the chair is nearly identical to the aforementioned model but is $70 cheaper, making it a cost-effective option for those seeking an affordable sim racing chair.

As The Verge highlights, the Logitech version includes a gear shift mount as a standard feature, whereas it is only available as an optional add-on for the standard model. The Logitech-branded option also offers a few additional features, such as a tilting pedal mount and an extra lever for easy position adjustment. However, gamers will need to determine whether these extras justify the additional $70.

For those curious, the Playseat Challenge X - Logitech G Edition is compatible with a wide range of Logitech G racing peripherals, including the Logitech G29, Logitech G923, Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel, Logitech G Driving Force Shifter, and the Logitech G Pro Racing Shifter.

At first glance, the $299 price tag appears reasonable for a sim racing chair. It is certainly more affordable than many other similar offerings on the market, such as Logitech's own Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition, which starts at $599. However, it's important to note that the Trophy is a full chassis and seat, whereas the new product is essentially a chair with a few additional features aimed at enhancing the gaming experience.