SanDisk announces world's fastest 1.5 TB microSD card, and several other storage products
What just happened? Western Digital has introduced a handful of new storage products from its SanDisk brand, including what it is calling the world's fastest 1.5 TB high-capacity UHS-I microSD card. SanDisk says the card is ideal for Android smartphones and tablets as well as Chromebooks and Windows laptops.
It boasts transfer speeds up to 150 MB/s when paired with a SanDisk MobileMate USB 3.0 microSD card reader, and is available now for $229.99 with a 10 year limited warranty.
SanDisk's new Pro-Cinema CFexpress Type B card, meanwhile, is being marketed as a Hollywood-quality memory card with minimum sustained write speeds of 1,400 MB/sec. According to Western Digital, this is sufficient to capture cinema-quality 8K video without dropping frames. The card can also withstand physical drops of up to three feet. It is available now starting at $399.99 for a 320 GB card, and comes backed by a lifetime warranty.
SanDisk also has a new line of SD and microSD cards designed for trail cameras and other devices used outdoors. Cards range in capacities up to 512 GB and cater to HD (1,280 x 720), Full HD (1,920 x 1,080), and 4K (3,840 x 2,160) devices. All come in a bright orange enclosure to help them stand out in nature, and can withstand extreme temperatures as well as submersion in up to a meter of fresh or salt water for up to 72 hours. Pricing starts at just $11.99 for a 32 GB microSD 4K card, and all come backed by a lifetime limited warranty.
Last but not least are updates to SanDisk's Dual Drive Luxe and Dual Drive Go USB Type-C flash drives.
The Luxe line features an all-metal, 2-in-1 design with reversible Type-C / Type-A connectors in your choice of gold or silver colorways with prices starting at $22.99 for 128 GB. The Go line looks to be similar to the Luxe, but in different colors (green, purple, or blue) and with prices starting at $14.99 for a 64 GB model.