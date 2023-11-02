What just happened? Dell has announced two new monitors in its UltraSharp line that will be the first to use LG Display's IPS Black display panel technology alongside a 120Hz refresh rate. Dell says that they are also the world's first five-star certified monitors for eye comfort.

Dell's U2724D and U2724DE are 27-inch displays that both offer a 2560 x 1440 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. They also feature 350 nits of typical brightness, 100% sRGB and 98% DCi-P3 color space coverage, and a 5ms GTG response time.

Dell is highlighting the monitors' standout feature as being the combination of that 120Hz refresh rate and the use of IPS Black technology.

IPS Black, which has previously been limited to 60Hz panels, is designed to offer much better contrast ratios compared to traditional IPS panels; the U2724D and U2724DE boast 2,000:1 contrast ratios. The tech is also said to offer up to 35% deeper blacks and less IPS glow.

TFT Central's testing showed that an IPS Black panel offered around double the contrast ratio of all competing IPS-type technologies. The publication also confirmed the deeper blacks and, in most cases, less IPS glow.

Dell says the monitors are the first five-star certified monitors for eye comfort. "This is a brand-new industry standard for eye comfort developed by TUV Rheinland, one of the world's leading professional and independent testing service providers," it writes.

"The Eye Comfort certification process examines three technical dimensions (image quality, ambient light management, eye care technology) and 15 different test categories that have shown to have a significant impact on eye comfort," states Rheinland.

As for the monitors' other specs, they feature 178/178 viewing angles, 1.07 billion color depth, and an Ambient Light sensor that adjusts screen brightness and color tone based on the ambient lighting conditions. The screens are factory calibrated in sRGB, BT.709, DCI-P3, and Display P3 modes, and with a delta E of <2. You also get a stand with tilt, height, swivel and rotate adjustments.

Where the two models differ are their connectivity options. The D monitor has one DisplayPort 1.4 (+1 DP out), one HDMI, three USB ports, one audio line-out, and one USB type-C with 15W power delivery (+1 USB-C upstream). The E model includes all this as well as a Thunderbolt 3 downstream port with DP Alt mode and15W power delivery, RJ45 Ethernet, and a KVM function.

The Dell UltraSharp 27 Monitor (U2724D) is available November 9 with a starting price of $479.99. The Dell UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U2724DE) is available the same day starting at $649.99.