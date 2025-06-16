What just happened? While many new Nintendo Switch 2 owners are handling their consoles with extreme care, fearful that a single accident could spell disaster for the prized device, JerryRigEverything's Zack Nelson took a very different approach. In a recent video, Nelson subjected the handheld to a series of punishing durability tests, pushing the limits of Nintendo's latest hardware to see just how much abuse it could withstand.

The centerpiece of Nelson's test was a dramatic sequence in which he repeatedly struck the Switch 2's screen with heavy channel lock pliers. Over the course of more than 50 forceful blows, the glass finally gave way, shattering and sending sharp fragments flying. Even so, after a reset, the console powered back on, though the display remained dangerously fractured and littered with glass shards.

Nelson also examined the Switch 2's internal design, offering viewers a detailed look at the device's construction. He dismantled the console to reveal that many components, such as the Joy-Con 2 analog sticks and the headphone jack, are highly modular. This approach, he noted, makes repairs more accessible for those willing to open up their device. With only a Phillips screwdriver and a specialized tri-point driver, most users could attempt basic repairs at home. After reassembling the console, Nelson reported that it functioned without issue.

However, Nelson also identified several limitations in the Switch 2's repairability. The batteries, for instance, are glued firmly in place – a notable change from the original Switch, which allowed for easier battery swaps. Removing the new battery requires patience, significant force, and a generous application of alcohol to dissolve the adhesive.

Additionally, the game card slot and USB-C ports are not modular; if these parts fail, users may be forced to replace the entire motherboard, a costly and technically demanding process unless one is skilled at soldering.

Nelson's attention then returned to the Switch 2's display, which features a protective film that Nintendo warns users not to remove. The company claims this layer is designed to prevent glass shards from scattering, similar to laminated glass in car windshields.

Nelson decided to put this claim to the test. "We did remove the plastic screen protector from earlier, and the only way to truly tell if the Nintendo Switch 2 screen is going to scatter into bits if we shatter it is if we shatter it!" he said.

Without the protective film, Nelson resumed his assault on the device with the heavy pliers. After 13 blows, the Joy-Cons detached, but the screen remained intact. Another 14 strikes failed to inflict further damage. "Another 14 very solid hits, and the Switch 2 is shockingly still alive. 15 more and still nothing! This is wild. If watching this doesn't give you confidence in the Switch 2's durability, nothing will," Nelson remarked.

Only after more than 50 hits did the glass finally break. "Only after 50 hits from my ridiculously large pliers do we see that indeed there is a thin layer of glass on the surface, and as you can see from the slow motion, Nintendo was right and it does indeed explode into little needle-like shards of glass without that laminate top layer. So I would definitely leave yours intact and in place," he warned.

Despite the catastrophic damage to the screen, the Switch 2 itself continued to function after a reset. "Even though I did get a black screen of death, after a quick reset, Nintendo says it was just kidding about being game over and is ready to keep on playing. Basically invincible. I'm a big fan of the Nintendo Switch 2," Nelson concluded.