The benefits of speaking a second language are immeasurable – from opening doors of communication to unlocking new career opportunities – so it's no surprise that over 10 million people use Babbel for self-paced language learning.

A lifetime subscription to Babbel is price-dropped to $139 through November 5. It includes full access to 14 languages and personalized review sessions. But, just like any noteworthy app, Babbel isn't free. Instead of paying monthly fees, why not grab a lifetime subscription? Usually costing $599, this is the lowest price you'll find all across the web.

A Babbel lifetime subscription includes 14 language courses: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Portuguese, Swedish, Turkish, Dutch, Polish, Indonesian, Norwegian, Danish, and Russian. You aren't limited to just one or in the number of times you can switch. Work toward complete fluency in one or learn common phrases in several.

Each Babbel lesson is designed to take around 10 to 15 minutes. You could turn any free gap in your schedule – like your lunch break, commute, or standing in line – into an opportunity to learn. Use the app or web browser and have your progress synced across devices. There's also an option to download lessons for offline access, making lessons a great pastime for flights.

There are other language-learning apps on the market, so what sets Babbel apart?

Beyond a 4.8 out of 5 star rating from 220+ verified buyers, lessons focus on real-life topics like conversations, dining, shopping, and business, so you're only learning terms and phrases you'll actually use.

Two, they curate personalized review sessions so you can get a refresher on previous material.

And, three, Babbel has advanced speech-recognition technology that helps you improve your pronunciation. This gets you practicing the language during lessons so you can speak with confidence in real life when the time comes.

If you want language learning for life with Babbel, get this best-on-web offer before it ends on November 5 for a lifetime subscription. No coupon is needed for this offer. Prices subject to change.