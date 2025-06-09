Highly anticipated: Apple's macOS 26, also known as Tahoe, introduces a sweeping visual and functional update designed to enhance clarity, intelligence, and user productivity. Unveiled during WWDC 2025, the update features a new design language called Liquid Glass, expanded AI integration through Apple Intelligence, and a refined suite of system apps and tools to streamline daily tasks.

The centerpiece of macOS Tahoe is its Liquid Glass interface - a layered, translucent visual style inspired by the depth, color responsiveness, and feel of glass. This aesthetic overhaul touches everything from the Dock and menu bar to buttons, sidebars, and app icons. System widgets also adopt the new look, offering dynamic contrast that adjusts to light and dark modes. Apple says the goal is to create a sense of visual harmony across apps and surfaces, making the interface feel more cohesive and immersive.

On the AI front, Apple Intelligence is now deeply integrated into the macOS experience. Users gain access to features like Writing Tools for refining emails and notes, Priority Notifications that surface what matters most, and Smart Reply within Mail. Spotlight also sees a notable upgrade, delivering faster, richer results along with new actions like launching shortcuts or composing messages directly from search. These tools aim to reduce friction in everyday tasks, enabling more fluid interactions across apps without breaking the user's focus.

Cupertino developers also focused on expanding cross-device capabilities. Continuity features, such as iPhone Mirroring, now allow users to access and control their iPhone directly from a Mac desktop, complete with drag-and-drop support and audio playback. Live iPhone notifications appear seamlessly in macOS, further blurring the lines between Apple devices. This tighter integration aims to create a more unified workspace, enabling users to transition seamlessly between screens without interruption or duplicated effort.

Messaging apps gain new capabilities, including message scheduling, emoji tapbacks with any emoji, and the ability to format text in Messages. FaceTime improves live captions and introduces real-time translation for multilingual calls. Calendar and Reminders are now more tightly integrated, automatically suggesting to-do items based on upcoming events and streamlining task creation. Together, these updates aim to make communication and organization more seamless, enabling users to stay connected and productive without needing to switch between apps.

Tahoe also introduces several quality-of-life enhancements, including a new Passwords app that consolidates login credentials, Wi-Fi passwords, and verification codes into one place, synced across all devices via iCloud Keychain. Game Mode, introduced in a previous version, returns with performance improvements designed to reduce latency and maintain higher frame rates. A new Game Porting Toolkit, along with Metal 4, makes it easier for developers to bring advanced titles to the Mac.

Gone are the days of long-delayed PC ports coming to Mac. The higher-performing M-series chips allow some of the newest hit games to run smoothly on macOS. Some upcoming titles include Cyberpunk 2077, Cronos: The New Dawn, Architect: Land of Exiles, Lies of P: Overture, and Hitman World of Assassination. These newcomers are on top of hit games that are already available, like Assassin's Creed Shadows, RoboCop Rogue City, and the Resident Evil 2 remake.

As expected, Apple will launch macOS Tahoe this fall as a free upgrade for compatible Mac devices. A developer beta is out now, with a public beta expected in July.