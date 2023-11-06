What just happened? During the opening ceremony for BlizzCon 2023, Diablo general manager Rod Ferguson and production directors Tiffany Wat and Chris Wilson shared more information about the game's first expansion and what's coming in the more immediate future.

Due out in 2024, Vessel of Hatred promises to reveal the fate of the prime evil Mephisto and his plans for Sanctuary. The expansion will introduce a new region known as Nahantu, a zone that used to be called Torajan. The Kurast Docks will apparently serve as the gateway into Nahantu.

Vessel of Hatred will additionally introduce a brand-new class that's unique to the Diablo universe. If you recall, some got their hopes up earlier this year that a new class was on the way but that turned out to be the Blood Knight for Diablo Immortal, Blizzard's mobile game.

Blizzard said it will have more to share about the expansion next summer. In the interim, there's plenty of other new Diablo IV content to consider.

During the opening ceremony, Blizzard recapped the quality-of-life improvements that have been delivered since Season of Blood started on October 17 and spoke about an upcoming weekly challenge that'll arrive as part of the third season of Diablo IV.

The game's first seasonal event, Midwinter Blight, kicks off on December 12 and will run for three weeks. In it, gamers will make their way through the snow-laden Fractured Peaks while keeping their eyes peeled for a "mysterious, red-cloaked terror."

Another unique experience, Abattoir of Zir, is a six-week end-game event designed specifically for those that have reached level 100, beaten Uber Duriel, and completed everything Season of Blood has to offer.

The dev team also touched on the rumored secret cow level, a throwback from Diablo II. Ferguson had previously said there was no such secret level in Diablo IV, as they wanted the game to feel as dark and authentic as possible. Now, after a player found some interesting bovine evidence in the game, the devs seem to be changing their tune.

When the topic was brought up during BlizzCon, Wat suggested players that pick up items from their cow-slaying campaign should probably hang on to them. The bigger question is – does a secret cow level already exist in the game, or is it something Blizzard is slowly introducing to appease cries from gamers longing for a return to Moo Moo Farm?