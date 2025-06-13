Editor's take: If you're around my age, chances are you grew up loving at least one Mel Brooks classic. Young Frankenstein was my personal favorite, and Spaceballs cracked me up with its irreverent jabs at Star Wars and other sci-fi hits of the era. Now, nearly four decades later, Brooks is back with a sequel.

After nearly 40 years, Mel Brooks is finally making a follow-up to his classic Star Wars spoof, Spaceballs. The nonagenarian announced the project with a hilarious clip parodying the opening scroll made famous by the Star Wars series – created by George Lucas and now run into the ground by Disney.

The scroll spends most of its time poking fun at the endless sequels, prequels, remakes, and TV adaptations of Star Wars and other sci-fi franchises – before finally revealing:

"But in thirty-eight years, there has only been one... Spaceballs. Until now..."

The announcement trailer ends with a quick comment from the man himself, and true to form, he can't take anything seriously.

"After 40 years, we asked, 'What do the fans want?'" the writer, producer, director, and actor said. "But instead, we're making this movie."

Brooks will reprise his role as Yogurt – the alternate universe's version of Yoda. Several other actors from the cult classic will also don their ridiculous costumes, returning as much older versions of their characters. Deadline reports that Bill Pullman (Lone Starr/Han Solo) and Rick Moranis (Dark Helmet/Darth Vader) will return to the set. Bill Pullman's son, rising star Lewis Pullman (Thunderbolts), joins the cast as a new, undisclosed character. It's awesome to see Lewis take on this project with his dad, especially since he wasn't even born when the original movie debuted in 1987.

The New York Post reports that Daphne Zuniga will also resume her role as Princess Vespa – an over-the-top version of Princess Leia. Unfortunately, two cast members, John Candy (Barf/Chewbacca) and Joan Rivers (the voice of Dot Matrix/C3PO), have passed away. How Brooks will honor them remains unclear, but they are sure to be remembered or reimagined in spirit.

Brooks turns 100 in 2027, just in time for the film's expected release. Known for his ribald, often off-color comedy, he probably couldn't make many of his movies in today's easily offended, politically correct culture. However, Spaceballs was far less controversial than films like Blazing Saddles and History of the World, Part I, making it a spoof that most can enjoy – though Brooks insists it's not a spoof. He calls it a "non-prequel non-reboot sequel part two but with reboot elements franchise expansion film."

May the Schwartz be with you!