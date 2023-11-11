For a limited time, you can secure a Windows 11 Professional license for just $24. This is the lowest price you will find for a full retail license of Windows from a reputable source.

Windows 11 provides out-of-the-box security, support for powerful hardware protection, and secure sign-in options, including passwordless entry through Windows Hello. Enhanced phishing protection and streamlined security from chip to cloud are also key features, making Windows 11 Pro a robust choice for both personal and business use.

However, if you're not ready to make the jump or simply prefer Windows 10, the deal is also available for a full retail license of Windows 10 Pro, for the same $24.

In terms of user interface, Windows 11 Pro offers a polished and sleek design, with a centered taskbar and a redesigned Start menu. The emphasis on aesthetics extends to app windows, icons, and even sound effects, all of which have been refined. The system tray has been reworked for better accessibility and functionality. Additionally, Windows 11 marks the return of widgets, providing quick access to apps like calendar, news, and mail.

The latest OS also includes Copilot, a new AI assistant that integrates intelligent tools into the desktop environment. The new Windows Store features a cleaner interface and a more streamlined app browsing and installation experience. For gamers, Windows 11 Pro includes the latest Xbox app and is poised to leverage Microsoft's DirectStorage technology.

Currently Microsoft offers free Windows 11 upgrades to existing Windows 10 users, so this deal is ideal for those building a new machine and seeking a full, clean installation license. It also means you can buy a Windows 10 license today and receive the free Windows 11 upgrade later.

At this price, the deal is truly unbeatable.