What just happened? A leaked trailer for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has thrilled fans with the revelation of a January demo release. This sneak peek into Ubisoft's latest installment in the iconic series was likely intended to surprise fans at The Game Awards and is sure to evoke a sense of nostalgia.

The trailer was initially posted on PlayStation Brazil's YouTube channel before being swiftly removed once the error was realized. The leak prompted Ubisoft to let the cat out of the bag early, and confirm the demo launch date of January 11, 2024. The full game is slated to arrive a week later on January 18 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, and Windows.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown marks a return to the series' roots with a modern twist. The 2.5D side-scrolling action platformer features Metroidvania-style environments, replete with hidden entrances, traps, and pitfalls - all elements that are reminiscent of the classic Prince of Persia. Players will assume the role of Sargon, a young warrior and member of The Immortals, tasked with rescuing Prince Ghassan from a cursed mountain.

The game's setting, Mount Qaf, promises a blend of beauty and danger, where players will navigate treacherous terrains and confront formidable foes. Sargon's journey is not just a physical one, but also a race against time, as the game incorporates time-manipulation mechanics, a hallmark of the series.

The footage showcases a blend of storytelling and gameplay, highlighting Sargon's combat skills and challenging platforming sections. It will be the first major release in the series since 2010's Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands.

With the January demo and full release just around the corner, loyal fans eagerly anticipating the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time are left disappointed. Despite being in development for over three years, Ubisoft confirmed earlier this year that the project is still in the early stages, and they won't be presenting any new information or content anytime soon.