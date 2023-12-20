The big picture: Announced earlier this year to frenzied reactions from fans and the media, Apple's Vision Pro mixed reality headset will hit the market in 2024. Apart from the Vision Pro, several new MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones are also expected to be released next year, but a report claims that the headset will be Apple's biggest focus for the next 12 months.

In his latest newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed a few tidbits about the iPhone 16 lineup, including details about its design and hardware. The upcoming device will reportedly retain the iPhone 15's design, although the Pro version will come with a larger display than the 15 Pro's. The base models will also get the Action button and a dedicated hardware key for taking video.

Other leaks out of China claim that the iPhone 16 Pro models will get a 48MP ultra-wide camera in addition to the 48MP main sensor, while the telephoto shooter will still be a 12MP unit like the iPhone 15 Pro. Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu had earlier predicted that the iPhone 16 Pro models will also support Wi-Fi 7.

With the iPhone 16 series only receiving iterative upgrades, Apple's focus could truly be on its wearable business next year. Alongside the Vision Pro, the next-gen Apple Watch, and refreshed entry-level AirPods would be at the center of the company's product strategy in 2024.

Apple is said to be planning two new 4th-gen AirPods models (non-Pro) with an updated design, cases and USB-C charging. One of them would also offer active noise cancellation at a lower price point than the Pro variant. The existing AirPods Max headphones will also reportedly get USB-C charging next year.

Gurman further claims that the Apple Watch could come with a "new look," although the exact design changes were not detailed. The device could also feature blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection, which could be a game changer in the wearables market. Finally, the next-gen MacBooks and iPads will also have a few notable changes, including faster processors.