Facepalm: It's been over a year since Apple launched its Vision Pro, the mixed-reality headset that you might have already forgotten about. Now, many people who paid $3,500 when the device first arrived are experiencing the same emotion: regret.

The Wall Street Journal has interviewed some of the Apple Vision Pro's early adopters, and it seems most people now regret paying $3,500 for something they have barely used.

"It's just collecting dust. I think I've probably used it four times in the last year," said Dustin Fox, a real estate agent in Centreville, Virginia. "It's way too heavy. I can't wear it for more than 20 or 30 minutes without it hurting my neck."

Fox said the novelty factor and potential productivity benefits convinced him to buy a Vision Pro. But its 1.3 - 1.4-pound weight made using it for longer sessions very uncomfortable.

Apple releases Apple vision pro ... resulting in rise of Appleholes

Driver using apple vision pro while driving getting pulled over by police. People using them in public.....Appleholes... pic.twitter.com/GcyM1fmj9K – Darth Intra (@darthintra) February 4, 2024

Fox said he considered selling the headset but knew he wouldn't get anywhere near the price he paid.

"People were excited to be wearing it. Then it just died [..] I feel total regret."

Another buyer, Tovia Goldstein, had a similar opinion of the headset. "After 60 minutes, you can't, you just have to throw it down. I wouldn't recommend anyone buying it, unless you're really rich and you don't know what to do with your money."

Goldstein also complained about the Vision Pro's long startup time, which involves connecting to the external battery and waiting several minutes for the device to be ready to use.

Several buyers said they experienced "dirty looks" and negative reactions from people when wearing the headset in public. One person said it was part of the reason they sold their Vision Pro for $1,900 – 46% less than what they paid.

"It's definitely a glimpse at the future. I just think it's a ways away from there. For now, you have to put on what feels like a 500-pound MacBook Pro, strap it to your face and have people laugh at you," said Anthony Racaniello, a media studio operator.

With its exorbitant price tag and lack of any real reason to buy one, the Vision Pro was going to be a hard sell for even the most hardcore Apple fans when it arrived in February 2024 – even Apple admitted it didn't expect to sell the headset in large numbers.

Nevertheless, there was still a lot of interest and sales during the initial launch period. It's estimated that Apple sold between 160,000 and 180,000 devices in pre-orders across a weekend in January ahead of the official launch. There were also lots of clips appearing online of people using the headset in inadvisable situations, like while driving a car. There was also the software developer who wore one at his wedding.

But it didn't take long before the Vision Pro's problems started making headlines. Not only has Apple still not come up with a killer app, the headset is cumbersome and weighty. The process of setting it up to watch a movie simply is not worth the time, according to many users. There have also been numerous complaints of people experiencing discomfort, neck pain, headaches, and even black eyes after using the device.

Apple quickly cut its Vision Pro annual shipments forecast in half, down to around 400,000 units. The number of in-store demo bookings fell off a cliff, and there were even reports that Vision Pro suppliers stopped manufacturing components for the headset in May 2024, just three months after it launched.

The inevitable happened in January this year: Apple "temporarily" stopped production of the Vision Pro due to the low demand.

Despite all the problems, Apple is reportedly working on two new VR headsets, including a Vision Pro 2 successor that will be lighter and cheaper.

Masthead: Bram Van Oost