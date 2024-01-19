In a nutshell: Ayaneo has launched an Indiegogo campaign for its latest retro mini PC, and it's already off to a smashing start. The Ayaneo AM02 is a retro mini console that some say is modeled after the original Nintendo Entertainment System. The machine is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS APU that's paired with DDR5 5600 MHz memory and an M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD (capacities vary by model).

A custom cooling solution featuring four copper heatpipes and a large-size turbine fan should keep thermals in check, and there's even the option to adjust the fan speed on the fly. Other amenities include a four-inch multifunction touchscreen display on the top of the console, integrated Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, 2.5G + 1000 Mbps dual network ports, and the ability to connect up to three screens at once.

It's a stylish system, no doubt, complete with a flip-up front panel that hides an array of I/O ports. The clear power button also serves as a status indicator, while the opposite red button opens the front panel.

Ayaneo says the system can be used as a traditional mini game console, a conventional PC, a programming / development hub, or even as a router / NAS. The mini PC also supports wall mounting, allowing users the flexibility to affix it to the back of a monitor or elsewhere if desk space is tight.

Early bird pricing starts at $439 for a barebones model and climbs to $529 with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage included. The top-tier offering, priced at $629, includes 32 GB of memory and 1 TB of SSD space. Ayaneo says the system can support up to 64 GB of RAM and an 8 TB SSD, and comes pre-installed with Windows 11 (unless you go barebones, then you have to supply your own OS).

With 45 days remaining, Ayaneo has already reached 1,000 percent of its funding goal. Assuming no unforeseen road blocks, the first wave of units are scheduled to ship out to early backers in February 2024.