What just happened? Lenovo showcased two versions of its Legion Go S gaming handheld last January at CES 2025. While the Windows model launched in February, the SteamOS version has only just started shipping (with nearly identical hardware specs). Benchmarks released by popular YouTuber Dave Lee suggest that the latter is noticeably faster and more battery-efficient than the Windows version.

Tests conducted by Dave2D show that Cyberpunk 2077, Doom Eternal, and The Witcher 3 benefit the most from Valve's Linux-based operating system. Frame rates also improve in Helldivers 2, although the gains are less dramatic.

In Cyberpunk 2077, the Windows model could only hit 46 fps in low-medium settings, while the SteamOS version sees a noticeable jump to 59 fps. Witcher 3 also shows similar results, going from 66 fps on Windows to 76 fps on SteamOS. Doom Eternal hits 66 fps on Windows and 75 fps on SteamOS. The only exception is Spider Man 2, which actually drops a frame on SteamOS.

Battery life on SteamOS is also vastly superior than on Windows despite both devices sporting the same 55Wh battery.

Lee believes that it is because Linux doesn't have the same background tasks and telemetry that Windows 11 does. Another factor aiding the improved battery life and overall experience of the handheld is the well-optimized sleep and suspend functionality in SteamOS.

Interestingly, the Legion Go S with SteamOS also offers better performance than the Steam Deck in most games, though it requires more wattage to achieve the higher frame rates.

While the Lenovo device cranks up the power draw to 40 watts when plugged in, the Steam Deck tops out at just 15 watts.

These tests support earlier claims that Windows was holding back the Legion Go S from becoming a serious Steam Deck challenger. With the SteamOS version now available, it becomes the first true competitor to Valve's popular gaming handheld.

Price is another factor in SteamOS's favor. The Windows-powered Legion Go S costs over $700, making it significantly more expensive than the SteamOS model, which is listed at $600 at Best Buy.

While we'll have to wait for full reviews, early benchmarks suggest that the SteamOS Legion Go is clearly the one to go for if you've got your heart set on a new Lenovo gaming handheld.

Charts and benchmarks by Dave2D