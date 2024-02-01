In brief: CPU coolers with integrated displays aren't something new, though the majority come as part of AIO liquid cooling setups. Lamptron's ST060 is a dual-tower air cooler that packs a fullHD screen measuring a phone-like six inches, allowing you to keep an eye on your PC's vital system stats or use it as a second display.

Beyond its integrated display, the ST060 packs six 6mm heat pipes and brackets along with two PWM non-RGB fans, writes Caseking (via Tom's Hardware). It measures 5.04 x 6.02 x 6.61 inches, so this is a hefty boy requiring a fair bit of free room in your case; there's only 36mm of clearance space for memory modules unless you remove the front fan.

Lamptron says the cooler can dissipate up to 260W of heat, so its cooling capabilities should be more than enough for most people. It's good news for Intel owners as the ST060 supports the LGA1366, LGA1200, LGA115x, LGA1700, and LGA2011 sockets. Unfortunately for some AMD users, only the AM4 socket is supported, despite the AM5 socket using the same CPU cooler bracket size as AM4.

The main feature is that screen, of course. It offers a 1080 x 1920 resolution (no mention of refresh rate) and full AIDA64 integration, for which Lamptron provides a license.

There are other air coolers that come with their own displays, but most of these, such as the DeepCool AK620 Digital, are limited to showing system vitals, whereas the ST060 can also be used as a second screen.

The caveat is that the screen does require two cables to work: a USB Type-A and an HDMI port, though Lamptron does include a mini USB to USB and HDMI cable.

There are a few different models of the cooler. In addition to the standard LAMP-ST060 there's an ARGB version with black fans (LAMP-ST060AB), and an ARGB variant with white fans (LAMP-ST060AW).

It probably won't come as a surprise to learn that Lamptron's cooler carries a high price tag, $273, though all models appear to cost the same.