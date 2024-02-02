Something to look forward to: Although Sony's State of Play showcases are focused on upcoming games for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR 2, most of the content is either multiplatform or is likely to eventually come to PC. Highlights include Death Stranding 2, Dragon's Dogma 2, Stellar Blade, Judas, Silent Hill 2, and more. Watch below...

Sony's January 2024 State of Play presentation revealed new footage for several upcoming titles. While some have vague release dates for 2024 or later, others are slated to launch within the next few weeks.

The entire archived presentation is embedded above, with individual trailers listed below. The list is divided into two sections: one for games with confirmed PC releases and another for titles that would not surprise anyone if they were eventually ported to PC.

Games that are definitely coming to PC

Helldivers 2

The sequel to Sony's co-op sci-fi shooter shifts the action from an isometric camera angle to an over-the-shoulder third-person experience. Unlike other Sony-published titles, which remain console-exclusive for years, Helldivers 2 launches simultaneously for PC and PlayStation 5 on February 8 with crossplay. To play the PC version at 4K and 60fps, Sony recommends an RTX 4070 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. Furthermore, the game requires 100 GB of storage space.

Until Dawn

This week's showcase confirmed the previously rumored PS5 and PC remaster of Until Dawn. Using Unreal Engine 5, the new version includes increased visual detail, improved animations, a new musical score, and a third-person camera. While it doesn't have an exact release date, expect Until Dawn to ship sometime this year.

Silent Hill 2

Bloober Team's Unreal Engine 5 remake of Silent Hill 2 has suffered multiple delays. The new trailer contains the first look at the project's combat, which switches from the original version's fixed camera angle to a modern third-person view. Bloober Team will still only commit to a vague "2024" release window.

Dragon's Dogma 2

Capcom announced Dragon's Dogma 2 last year, and it arrives on consoles and PC on March 21. The sequel to the popular action RPG promises dramatically upgraded graphics and more battles against giant mythical creatures. The PC system requirements are somewhat steep – Capcom estimates that a GeForce RTX 2080 should manage 30fps in 4K, while a 2080Ti or better is recommended for ray tracing.

Sonic X Shadow Generations

Initially released in 2011, Sonic Generations is one of the better-received modern Sonic the Hedgehog titles, combining 3D and old-school 2D gameplay. This remaster, coming sometime in 2024, delivers improved graphics and bonus content, including new levels starring Shadow.

Judas

The first project from Ken Levine's studio, Ghost Story Games, receives a new trailer that looks a lot like BioShock, with plenty of first-person shooter combat involving guns and superpowers. Judas shifts the setting to a space station, effectively circling back to where System Shock began. The game still doesn't have a solid release date.

Games that are probably coming to PC

Stellar Blade

Previously known as Project Eve, this upcoming third-person hack n' slash game received an extensive new trailer explaining its story, combat, and other elements. The game director is Hyung Tae Kim, known for his work on the MagnaCarta and War of Genesis franchises. Stellar Blade launches exclusively for PS5 on April 26, but it's difficult to say how long the exclusivity period will last.

Rise of the Ronin

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja, known for the well-regarded Nioh 2, are preparing to release another samurai-themed action game for PS5 on March 22. Rise of the Ronin lets players explore an open world in 19th-century Japan. The new trailer showcases sword fighting, a grappling hook, and a hang glider. The game comes to PS5 on March 22, but an eventual PC release wouldn't be a shock.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

The highly anticipated sequel to Hideo Kojima's post-apocalyptic package delivery game got a nearly 10-minute trailer during the presentation, offering an extensive look at the characters, action, and new environments. Kojima Productions revealed the full title and the 2025 release window for the PS5. The delay between the console and PC versions of the original Death Stranding suggests that a port of the sequel might not appear until 2026.

Further down the road, Kojima also announced that he's working on a new franchise to mark his return to the action espionage genre that made him famous. The project doesn't have a title yet and probably won't be revealed until after the director finishes Death Stranding 2 and his recently unveiled Xbox project, OD, so we probably shouldn't think about it for a while.