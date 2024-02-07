TL;DR: Sony's PS5 beta update introduces AI noise cancellation, a louder speaker, and various entertaining features to the controller. These enhancements aim to create a more immersive and interactive gaming experience, coinciding with the recent release of some of the console's most popular titles.

Sony has released a new beta software update for the PlayStation 5, enhancing the overall audio experience of the controller. The update introduces AI-powered noise cancellation for the controller's microphone, increased volume capacity for its speaker, and improved microphone sound quality.

The notable addition is the new machine-learning model that manages the controller's microphone input. The AI can detect and filter out unwanted noises, such as button presses and background audio, helping isolate the player's voice more clearly during multiplayer chat. This feature aims to reduce distracting sounds coming through to other players during intense gaming moments.

Additionally, Sony has elevated the maximum volume output for the DualSense's built-in speaker. While acknowledging that the update may initially make speaker audio seem louder, the company states that this change is intended to enhance overall sound quality from the controller. Players retain the ability to fine-tune volume levels according to their preferences through the settings menu.

Beyond audio improvements, the update introduces new Share Screen interactions when streaming gameplay to friends. Viewers can now use pointers, reactions, and drawings overlaid on the stream to interact with the on-screen action. Pointers can highlight areas of interest or provide guidance, while emoji reactions help visually celebrate big moments. The stream host can toggle these viewer interactions on or off as desired.

For a bit of personal flair, PS5 owners can also adjust the brightness of the console's front power indicator light. This can be done via Settings > System > Beep and Light.

These features are currently available for beta testers in the US, Canada, Japan, the UK, Germany, and France. As with most PlayStation beta updates, they are expected to reach general availability for all PS5 consoles globally within the next few months.

The timing is opportune, with marquee PS5 titles like The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Tekken 8, and Helldivers 2 finally here, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth hitting shelves later this month.

To recall, the PS5 beta program was launched back in 2021. The initiative gives PS5 owners the opportunity to test out beta features before anyone else. While some of those features may be rough around the edges, that's the small cost that comes with living on the bleeding edge.