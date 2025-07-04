Forward-looking: EA is betting big on the future of one of its most iconic franchises. The Battlefield franchise has sold 88 million copies since the release of the first title in 2002, but EA apparently believes the next installment in the popular series will outperform all of its predecessors. A new report reveals that EA is aiming for an unprecedented 100 million players with its upcoming release, unofficially known as Battlefield 6 – a bold target that could redefine the series, or expose the limits of its reach.

Speaking to Ars Technica, several EA developers who have worked on the project expressed concerns that the company is setting an unrealistic goal by targeting 100 million players, a figure significantly higher than what any previous title in the franchise has achieved.

For instance, Battlefield 2042 attracted around 22 million players, while the most successful entry in the series, Battlefield 1, peaked at "maybe 30 million" players, according to one of the sources.

It is worth noting, however, that most previous titles were premium releases, while Battlefield 6 is expected to include a free-to-play mode, which could help attract a much larger audience.

To help the game reach its target, EA is collaborating with multiple studios, assigning different aspects of development to separate teams in order to build a more expansive experience that appeals to a wider range of players.

Rumors suggest the game will include a free-to-play battle royale mode, a full single-player campaign, a community-driven mode, and several paid online components.

Sources also claimed that Battlefield 6's budget has ballooned to more than $400 million, putting it in the same league as major Hollywood blockbusters such as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. All three are among the most expensive films produced in the twenty-first century.

Meanwhile, a new leak has seemingly given us our first glimpse at the battle royale mode in Battlefield 6, showcasing a map set in California. The video, which was posted on X but has since been disabled for copyright infringement, showed a fleet of CH-47 Chinhook helicopters dropping combatants into a zone surrounded by a "destructive ring made of a compound called NXC."

EA has confirmed that Battlefield 6 will launch in March 2026, five years after the disastrous release of Battlefield 2042. While most gamers and reviewers were unimpressed by the last game, the company is certainly hoping the upcoming release will do significantly better and help justify its massive investment.