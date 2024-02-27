Something to look forward to: The fact that Age of Empires 2 continues to receive official expansion packs as it celebrates its 25th anniversary demonstrates its enduring popularity. Fan-made content has been essential to the game's longevity, as evidenced by its newest expansion, which adds over a dozen campaigns next month.

A new DLC pack for Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, called Victors and Vanquished, is now available for pre-order. The expansion, the sixth for Definitive Edition and the 11th overall, promises new campaigns, scenarios, music, and game mechanics. It is set for release on March 14 for $12.99.

Of the 19 single-player campaigns that Victors and Vanquished includes, 14 are based on fan-made scenarios but have received numerous improvements. These include professional voice acting, new music, bug fixes, achievements, quality-of-life improvements, and rebalanced gameplay. The remaining five campaigns are entirely new.

The full list includes scenarios starring:

Gaisceric, king of the Vandals (406 CE)

The British ruler Vortigern (440 CE)

Charlemagne (768 CE)

Legendary Viking King Ragnar Lothbrok (850 CE)

Ragnar's son, Bjorn Ironside (859)

King Harald Finehair (870 CE)

Robert (921 CE)

Holy Roman Emperor Otto the Great (936 CE)

Seljuk (985)

Viking explorer Thorfinn Karlsefni (1000)

Byzantine Empire Alexios I Komnenos (1081)

King Stephen of England (1135)

Temujin (1185)

Mstislav (1203)

Constantine XI (1453)

Fetih (meaning conquest) (1453)

Shimazu (1545)

Oda Nobunaga (1551)

Sir Francis Drake (1572)

Age of Empires 2: The Age of Kings was originally launched in 1999 to critical acclaim. It received one expansion – The Conquerors – the following year. Microsoft began publishing additional DLC packs over a decade later, after launching Age of Empires 2 HD Edition in 2013. A more extensive remaster, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, shipped in 2019 and has received continuous support since.

Developer Forgotten Realms also recently shared updates on other upcoming Age of Empires titles. A new trailer and dev diary offer a close look at Age of Empires Mobile, planned for release sometime in 2024. The game attempts to translate the main franchise's single-player and multiplayer gameplay to a mobile format with fast-paced gameplay and simplified controls.

The studio also offered a brief look at the updated character designs for its upcoming remaster of Age of Mythology – a less historically-based spin-off originally released in 2002. The new version is planned for a 2024 release on Xbox and PC.

Additionally, Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition receives a new expansion this year with two new civilizations. Meanwhile, Forgotten Empires will release a major update for Age of Empires 4 in early Spring, which starts season seven by adding multiple new gameplay features. Moreover, the company included an update on the Age of Empires esports scene.