What just happened? It seems that for once, a tech giant is listening to what people want – though it's probably not for altruistic reasons. Microsoft is reversing its previous decision to make $80 the standard price for first-party Xbox games. It means that The Outer Worlds 2, which was set to be the first of these titles to carry that price tag, now costs $70.

A few weeks ago, Microsoft managed to anger gamers everywhere by announcing that in addition to Xbox hardware becoming more expensive, first-party games across all platforms would jump to $80. In June, it was confirmed that FPS/RPG The Outer Worlds 2 would be the first of these titles to be priced this high.

But it seems the backlash proved too strong – the first game had been getting review bombed on Steam because of its sequel's price. Now, likely due to concerns that people will boycott these games, Microsoft is dropping the $80 standard price and reverting to $70.

Obsidian has already confirmed that The Outer Worlds 2 has had a price reduction. "We have received your SOS via skip drone about the pricing," it wrote in a post. "As an organisation devoted to making sure that corporations do not go unfettered, we at the Earth Directorate have worked with [REDACTED] to revise the price of The Outer Worlds 2."

Dear Galactic Citizens! We have received your SOS via skip drone about the pricing. As an organization devoted to making sure that corporations do not go unfettered, we at the Earth Directorate have worked with [REDACTED] to revise the price of The Outer Worlds 2.



Obsidian told Windows Central that anyone who pre-ordered The Outer Worlds 2 at its previous $80 price will be refunded. Rather than handing back $10, buyers will be refunded the full amount and need to pre-order the game again at its new $70 price.

An Xbox spokesperson confirmed that all full-priced holiday releases will cost $70, "in line with current market conditions." Microsoft also confirmed to Windows Central that the Outer Worlds 2's price drop will come to regions outside of the US, including the UK and EU, though it might take a few days to roll out.

It's not just Microsoft pushing up the standard cost of AAA games. Nintendo got there first when it announced that every first-party Switch 2 game would cost $70 or $80 – Mario Kart World falls into the latter category.

This isn't the first time a company has backed down from an $80 price point. Borderlands 4 was widely expected to cost this much, something that Randy Pitchford, CEO and president of Gearbox's parent company, seemed to suggest would happen. But pre-orders opened last month with a $70 price for the base game.

The Outer Worlds 2 releases on October 28 for Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC.