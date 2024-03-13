In brief: Previous reports suggested that Apple has been exploring hearing aid functionality for AirPods for years, but the feature might debut sometime in 2024. Although they might not fully replace medical-grade hearing aids, AirPods could become a relatively affordable alternative for many people.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that iOS 18, which Apple is expected to reveal later this year, will include features that could turn the AirPods Pro into inexpensive alternatives to hearing aids. The update would mark a significant new push into the health product market for the company.

Cupertino is expected to unveil iOS 18 with a developer beta at a June Worldwide Developers Conference before publicly releasing the update in September. It is unclear whether the hearing aid functionality will support all AirPods Pro models or only the 2nd generation.

The report doesn't mention the base-model AirPods, which Apple is expected to update in 2024 with a new design, a new carrying case, active noise canceling, and USB-C charging. The 3rd generation AirPods Pro could arrive next year.

AirPods, despite their infamously high prices compared to other headphones – running between $130 and $250 – are quite inexpensive compared to prescribed hearing aids, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars. Furthermore, using Bluetooth earbuds as hearing aids grants users access to a broad range of customization options using the software on smartphones and other devices.

AirPods have actually included functionality resembling hearing aids since iOS 12 was introduced in 2018. The iPhone can double as a microphone to pick up and enhance sounds for connected AirPods and hearing aids. Jabra also offers earbuds designed for people with hearing loss. Although they're much less expensive than some hearing aids, they cost multiple times as much as AirPods, so a hearing aid update from Apple could still significantly impact the market.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was researching ways to turn AirPods into hearing aids in 2021. Other health-related functions like sensing body temperature and tracking posture could turn the device into another Apple Health wearable, following the Apple Watch.

Other features could make iOS 18 one of the biggest iPhone updates ever. Previous reports indicated it would introduce on-device generative AI functionality, marking Apple's late entrance into that market following rivals Microsoft and Google. The upcoming update might also support RCS text messaging, enabling non-iPhone owners to send encrypted texts to iPhones containing high-resolution media, read receipts, and other modern features that SMS lacks.