In a nutshell: We hear plenty of stories about AI being shoehorned into areas that make us ask the question, "But why?" However, it seems the technology, combined with machine learning and packed into a Raspberry Pi, could have safety benefits for cyclists.

Copilot, not to be confused with Microsoft's AI chatbot of the same name, is the work of Velo AI. Ars Technica reports that the company's two founders, Clark Haynes and Micol Marchetti-Bowick, have impressive resumes: both are PhDs with backgrounds in robotics, movement prediction, and Uber's autonomous vehicle work.

Copilot is essentially an AI brake light powered by a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 that uses smart sensors to watch the road.

Velo AI writes that cyclists will receive audible and visual feedback from Copilot to indicate driver behavior. It also warns users of potentially dangerous situations. Unlike the mostly radar-based car-detecting devices that are currently available for bikes, Copilot can do a lot more than simply let a cyclist know if something is approaching.

According to the website, Copilot is able to identify cars, bikes, and pedestrians, so it will only warn users when a car is approaching. It can also tell the difference between something coming straight at a user and something moving parallel on a separate road or safely passing.

The device provides visual and audible warnings to riders when a vehicle is following, approaching, and overtaking. Furthermore, it also alerts drivers who are approaching too fast or too close by flashing a light.

Other features include sending visual notifications and streaming a simplified rear road view to a smartphone. It also records 1080p video and can tag "close calls" and "incidents" from a phone.

Copilot measures 92 x 95 x 35mm and weighs 330 grams, so it's pretty hefty. You also get a 5-hour battery life and it's rechargeable via USB-C.

Something else that's pretty hefty is the price: $399. If you're interested in a Copilot, you can order one now with free shipping in the US. There's also a 90-day window for you to get a full refund if you're not satisfied.