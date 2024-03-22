In brief: You're probably familiar with Helldivers 2, seeing as it's never been out of the news since it was released on February 8. Not surprisingly, the squad-based shooter was the best-selling game in both the United States and Europe last month. Elsewhere, the PlayStation 5 was crowned the best-selling console in terms of both unit and dollar sales.

Helldivers 2, which is available on both PC and PlayStation 5, was the best-selling game in the US during February based on physical and digital dollar sales. It was also the best-selling year-to-date (end of February) game.

Circana executive director and video game analyst Mat Piscatella revealed the top sellers on X. He added that nearly 60% of Helldivers 2 sales in February came from Steam, and that its launch month dollar sales represent the 7th highest total ever achieved by a Sony-published title in the US (excluding add-on content).

The excellent Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth was the second-best-seller last month even though it launched on February 29, followed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which was January's top seller. And despite the lukewarm reception, Skull and Bones managed to take fourth place, but one assumes a lot of that was due to pre-orders. The heavily criticized Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was seventh, having fallen from the third position it held a month earlier.

Piscatella posted a series of charts from Circana. Fortnite was the most-played game on the PS5 in February (Helldivers 2 was seventh). Epic's shooter was also the most-played game on the Xbox series. On Steam, Helldivers 2 had the most active users in the US, followed by Palworld and Counter-Strike 2.

The PlayStation 5, whose availability problems are now mostly a thing of the past, was the best-selling console in February and year-to-date in terms of both units sold and revenue generated. Hardware spending was down 30% compared to a year ago, with all console platforms down a minimum of 19% YoY. Accessory spending was up 25% for the month, helped by the PlayStation Portal and PS Dual Sense Edge Wireless Controller.