Highly anticipated: The FlexStrike wireless fight stick includes round, octagonal, and square interchangeable restrictor gates. So if you want to pause Street Fighter 6 for some Pac-Man, you can easily snap in the square gate without tools. For portability, the base's bottom pops off to reveal storage for the gates, USB cable (included), and the new PS Link USB adapter. It also comes with a nice sling carrying case for travel or storage.

During last month's State of Play, Sony unveiled Project Defiant – a custom-designed fight stick featuring toolless interchangeable restrictor gates, mechanical switches, and a touchpad. At the time, details were scant, but today Sony revealed a few more tidbits about the product, including its official name.

As far as fight sticks go, the FlexStrike checks all the boxes. It has a short-throw spherical-handled joystick for quick response and comfort. The eight oversized buttons representing the four face and shoulder controls follow the typical arcade arrangement. The bottom of the base is entirely non-slip rather than having rubber feet, providing more stability.

The controller has identical inputs to its DualSense cousin, including a touchpad, but lacks a second joystick. It includes a switch to change the stick's function between D-pad, left stick, and right stick, though Sony was unclear about the purpose of this toggle. It also has a lock-out switch to "prevent accidental inputs during a match."

A more practical feature is the dual-connection port, which lets users plug a second FlexStrike into the primary one for couch co-op or competition. This way, the connected controllers share a single PS5 USB port. Using the FlexStrike and a DualSense simultaneously is also possible, though they operate on different wireless protocols – leading to what is likely the device's primary weakness: the wireless adapter.

The FlexStrike includes a PS Link USB adapter, a dongle that enables multiple wireless connections to the PlayStation 5. For example, if you have a Pulse Elite wireless headset, you can pair it with the stick on the same dongle to chat and play simultaneously. However, the PS Link USB adapter has an important buyer-beware issue.

Sony introduced its proprietary PS Link technology when it unveiled the Pulse Elite wireless headset and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds. I was excited about the dual connection functionality because I already had a first-generation Pulse headset and was considering picking up the earbuds as backup for when my headset battery dies.

However, Sony's announcement did not explicitly disclose that the adapter is not compatible with its older headset. Therefore, customers purchasing newer Sony listening devices (or the FlexStrike) who wish to use them alongside older models will require separate dongles. While this limitation is not a deal breaker, prospective buyers – particularly those with legacy equipment – need to be aware of this.

The PC-compatible FlexStrike is Sony's first foray into first-party fight sticks for PlayStation consoles. In the past, it has relied on licensed third-party manufacturers to fill the niche, like the budget-minded HORI Fighting Stick Mini Controller or the premium Nacon Daija Arcade Fight Stick. As such, it might be prudent to hold off on buying or preordering a FlexStrike until reviewers have had a chance to share their opinions.

Sony has not announced a release or preorder date yet. The controller is slated for a vague 2026 window. Pricing remains unconfirmed, though based on its other peripherals, an MSRP between $100 and $200 would not be surprising. Interested users can sign up for updates via Sony's website.