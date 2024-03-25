Forward-looking: Apple's in-box iPhone software update service is nearing completion. First detailed back in October, the proprietary system – now apparently dubbed Presto – allows Apple to update the software on brand new iPhones without having to remove them from the retail package.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple started testing Presto in select retail stores late last year. The hardware is said to look like a metal cubby for shoes, and reportedly uses MagSafe and various wireless technologies to remotely turn on an iPhone, download and install updates, and turn the phone back off.

The proprietary system ensures that when a customer buys a new iPhone, it'll be ready to use with the latest software right out of the box. In a perfect world, this would further reduce friction when setting up a new phone, especially among less tech savvy users or those who are new to iOS. Gurman made no mention of whether or not the system is also compatible with the iPad or limited strictly to the iPhone.

Should the system become widespread, it could also be used to help curb knockoff iPhones. For example, if you unbox a new iPhone and it is running an outdated version of iOS, it could be a sign that you don't have a genuine Apple device.

Presto could turn into a nightmare if something were to go south during the update process, but you have to think Apple tested all possible scenarios including botched installs. Gurman said Apple is planning to introduce Presto nationwide starting in April, and hopes to have it in all Apple retail stores in the US by the beginning of summer.

In related iPhone news, Apple's next major iOS drop will reportedly give users more control over apps and their placement on the Home Screen.

Sources familiar with the matter told MacRumors that iOS 18 will give users more freedom over how they arrange apps on the iPhone. For example, users will be able to create "empty" rows and columns between icons. Such functionality is already technically possible if you're willing to use a third-party app like Widgetsmith, but official Apple support should be far more convenient.

Apple is expected to introduce iOS 18 at its annual WWDC in June.