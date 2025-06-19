Something to look forward to: Apple's long-rumored folding iPhone will finally go into production later this year ahead of its launch in the fall of 2026, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. But despite that deadline fast approaching, Apple has yet to finalize many of the handset's component specifications.

According to Kuo's latest report, Foxconn will officially begin production of Apple's first foldable iPhone late in the third quarter of 2025 (late September) or early in the fourth quarter (October). But several component specifications, including the hinge, have yet to be finalized.

One of the few components that has been finalized is the display, Kuo writes. It is being made by Samsung Display, which plans to produce up to 8 million foldable panels for the device annually.

Apple is rumored to have placed an order for 15 – 20 million foldable iPhones, though this volume is believed to cover the handset's 2 – 3-year lifecycle, rather than just 2026.

– 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 18, 2025

Unsurprisingly, Kuo said the first Apple foldable will carry premium pricing, limiting demand. The analyst believes the folding iPhone will be priced between $2,000 and $2,500.

Kuo previously said that the foldable iPhone will have a book-like design similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series, as opposed to it being a flip phone like the Z Flip. It's expected to feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display.

The inner crease – something that still puts many people off foldables (as well as the price) – is said to be invisible in the folding iPhone. It could also be as thin as 4.5mm when unfolded, thinner than the S25 Edge, and 9 to 9.5mm thick when folded.

Despite the huge price tag, internal space constraints could mean the handset will lack Face ID. Instead, Apple will enable Touch ID via a side button.

Assuming the 2026 launch proves accurate, Apple will be entering the foldables market seven years after Samsung released the first Galaxy Fold, and eight years after the Royole FlexPai. Despite foldables making up just 1.5% of the smartphone market last year, market penetration is projected to climb to 4.8% by 2028, according to TrendForce.