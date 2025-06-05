Something to look forward to: Since traditional light guns rely on CRT technology, the once-popular genre faded into obscurity with the rise of modern flat-screen panels. Multiple manufacturers have created workarounds in recent years, but Namco, the maker of numerous popular light gun games, is backing a device that supposedly revives the classics using AI.

Tassei Denki Co. is preparing to launch a Kickstarter campaign for a plug-and-play light gun that supports modern displays and comes pre-installed with Time Crisis. Although the launch dates for the Kickstarter and the device itself remain unclear, availability is expected to begin this fall, in time for the classic arcade game's 30th anniversary.

The "G'AIM'E" light gun was first unveiled last year, but Tassei has since redesigned the device and provided new information regarding what customers can expect. The gun doesn't rely on external gaming platforms, but rather ships plugged into a box that connects to a TV. The $89.99 standard package includes the arcade version of the first Time Crisis game, but a $119.99 premium tier adds Point Blank, Steel Gunner, Steel Gunner 2, and a foot pedal for taking cover.

Light gun games from the 1980s and '90s, such as Duck Hunt, Virtua Cop, House of the Dead, and Time Crisis, interacted with CRTs using infrared lights and photosensors to calculate a player's aim when they pulled the trigger. In 2008, Namco's GunCon 3 controller for the PlayStation 3 version of Time Crisis 4 attempted to mimic Nintendo's Wii remote by employing sensors placed on either side of the display.

Tassei advertises its light gun as a device that requires minimal setup in comparison, using AI and an internal camera to determine the position on-screen. Details on the AI utilized remain scarce, but the G'AIM'E also automatically readjusts in response to movement, eliminating the need for manual recalibration.

Although Tassei isn't widely known, and critical details on the project remain unclear, Namco's seal of approval should come as a good sign. The G'AIM'E is the closest thing to an official light gun released in almost two decades.

However, other light guns designed for homebrew retro consoles have recently emerged. The Sinden utilizes a high-speed camera to enable playing emulated classics on LCDs, LEDs, and OLED screens. It supports Windows, Linux, Raspberry Pi, PlayStation, and PlayStation 2. Another light gun based on the Sinden is expected to be unveiled for the Polymega modular console soon.