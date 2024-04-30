In a nutshell: Beats has introduced an updated version of its most popular headphones. The new Beats Solo 4 are lightweight (217 grams / 7.7 ounces) on-ear headphones sporting "UltraPlush" cushions, a flex-grip headband, customizable sliders, and ergonomically aligned ear cups. Beats said the headphones have been reengineered for high-fidelity acoustics, and now feature custom-built 40mm transducers that reduce latency, distortion, and electronic artifacts for improved clarity and range.

Beats' latest additionally support spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and lossless audio playback via USB-C or 3.5mm audio cable thanks to the built-in digital analog converter (DAC). In wireless mode, you can expect up to 50 hours of playback from a single charge. A quick 10-minute recharge can supply up five hours of playback in a pinch – or switch to the 3.5mm audio cable and listen endlessly.

The new headphones are compatible with both iOS and Android, and support other creature comforts like one-touch pairing, automatic pre-pairing across your devices, Find My and Find My Device, audio sharing, and Hey Siri.

Notably, Beats Solo 4 do not support active noise canceling, but the company said its multiple digital beam-forming microphones are powered by an advanced voice-learning algorithm to help with environmental noise suppression.

The new Beats Solo 4 are available to order today directly from Apple in your choice of black, blue, or pink colorways priced at $199.99.

The new Beats Solo Buds, meanwhile, feature the smallest enclosure the company has ever produced. They utilize ergonomically designed acoustic tunnels and laser-cut vents to boost audio performance while simultaneously reducing in-ear pressure for added comfort.

Beats Solo Buds come with four ear tip sizes, with each bud utilizing dual-layer transducers to quell micro-distortions across frequency curves. Each bud also includes a custom microphone paired to a noise-learning algorithm and customizable on-ear functions by pressing the 'b' button.

Solo Buds battery life is rated at up to 18 hours, and a five-minute recharge gets you up to one hour of playback.

Beats Solo Buds will be offered in black, gray, purple, and transparent red when they go on sale in June. Expect to pay $79.99 for the opportunity.